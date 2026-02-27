Ethics panel says court commissioners may solicit peers in judicial campaigns

(Subscription required) A California judicial ethics panel on Thursday cleared the way for state court commissioners running for judge to solicit fellow commissioners for campaign donations and endorsements, ruling that restrictions on judges pressuring subordinates don't apply in this setting.

