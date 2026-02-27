Governor Ivey Promotes Literacy Ahead of Read Across America Week in Message to Students

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today ahead of Read Across America Week shared a video message to Alabama students, encouraging young people across the state to embrace the power of reading.

In her remarks, Governor Ivey reminds students that every big dream begins with learning, and learning begins with reading.

As the nation approaches its 250th birthday, Governor Ivey also challenges students to read about America’s history, the freedoms cherished and the leaders who helped shape this great country.

Click here for VIDEO.

Script:

Alabama students – it’s your governor, Kay Ivey!

Happy Read Across America Week!

Here in my office at the Alabama State Capitol, I am reminded that every big dream begins with learning. And learning begins with reading!

As Dr. Seuss said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Take it from me, a love of learning, a good education and hard work can take you further than you ever imagined…

And as we look ahead to America’s 250th birthday, I encourage you to read about our nation’s history…the freedoms we cherish…and the leaders who helped shape it.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get reading!

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Sunday, March 1, 2026:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/8ffc8f19ed4b03ec687696787494605d20260226222034/4fad4d3199eea5980188fb837372934420260226222704/a71f74

###