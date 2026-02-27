Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,062 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ivey Promotes Literacy Ahead of Read Across America Week in Message to Students

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey today ahead of Read Across America Week shared a video message to Alabama students, encouraging young people across the state to embrace the power of reading.

 

In her remarks, Governor Ivey reminds students that every big dream begins with learning, and learning begins with reading.

As the nation approaches its 250th birthday, Governor Ivey also challenges students to read about America’s history, the freedoms cherished and the leaders who helped shape this great country.

Click here for VIDEO.

Script:

Alabama students – it’s your governor, Kay Ivey!

Happy Read Across America Week!

Here in my office at the Alabama State Capitol, I am reminded that every big dream begins with learning. And learning begins with reading!

As Dr. Seuss said, “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

Take it from me, a love of learning, a good education and hard work can take you further than you ever imagined…

And as we look ahead to America’s 250th birthday, I encourage you to read about our nation’s history…the freedoms we cherish…and the leaders who helped shape it.

So, what are you waiting for? Let’s get reading!

For your publishing and broadcasting purposes, and in addition to a YouTube upload, the governor’s video message can be downloaded here before Sunday, March 1, 2026:

https://wetransfer.com/downloads/8ffc8f19ed4b03ec687696787494605d20260226222034/4fad4d3199eea5980188fb837372934420260226222704/a71f74

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Ivey Promotes Literacy Ahead of Read Across America Week in Message to Students

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.