Meet the Women-Led Team Behind Christina Cultural Arts Center’s Co-Working Space for Creatives

Meet the women leading CCAC’s co-working space for creatives, launching Fall 2026.

Christina Cultural Arts Center is committed to mitigating the starving artist narrative. The Hub at 715 will be the place where creatives can learn, grow, and thrive.” — Shysheika Edwards

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, Christina Cultural Arts Center proudly highlights the dynamic women leading The Hub at 715, Wilmington’s only co-working space designed specifically for creatives and makers. Located in CCAC’s new building at 715 N. Orange St., The Hub offers dedicated workspaces where artists, designers, and entrepreneurs can learn, create, collaborate, and connect. In addition to studio space, members will have access to retail and exhibition opportunities that support both creative growth and business development.

The Hub at 715 is powered by an accomplished, women-led leadership team committed to advancing arts, entrepreneurship, and community impact.

Shysheika Edwards, Executive Director, began her journey with CCAC in 2013 as a lead teacher in the Early Childhood Education Arts Academy and brings more than 19 years of experience in education and program leadership. Over the years, she has overseen preschool, afterschool, internship, and urban arts initiatives before stepping into the role of Executive Director. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in History from Lincoln University, a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Concordia University, and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in educational leadership. At The Hub, Shysheika guides operations and ensures the initiative aligns with CCAC’s mission of arts-integrated education and community engagement.

Karol Mason, Chief Strategy Officer, brings more than 20 years of experience in nonprofit strategy, grant writing, development, and communications across healthcare, arts, education, and social services. Her previous leadership roles include positions with Schultz and Williams, the Black Doctors Consortium, The Philadelphia Orchestra, United Lutheran Seminary, the National Adoption Center, and the African American Museum in Philadelphia. At CCAC, Karol focuses on strategic alignment, partnerships, and long-term sustainability, helping ensure The Hub meets the diverse needs of its creative members.

Karen Harcum, Director of Operations, contributes over 20 years of leadership and operational expertise. With a background as a management consultant, certified health coach, and former corporate trainer in the health insurance industry, she specializes in transformational leadership for small to mid-sized organizations. Her experience includes social media marketing, retail strategy, and customer acquisition. At The Hub at 715, Karen oversees day-to-day building operations, manages expenditures, and leads renovations to create a safe, functional, and inspiring environment for artists and makers.

Courtney Thornton, Marketing and Communications Manager, blends education, arts entrepreneurship, event planning, and creative strategy in her work. At CCAC, she develops compelling narratives and high-impact campaigns that deepen community engagement. For The Hub at 715, Courtney is leading the marketing strategy, managing branding and logo development, and collaborating with leadership to support programming and position the initiative for long-term success. She is also the founder of Harp and Hare, an arts-based venture dedicated to immersive cultural experiences.

Sara A. Crawford, Creative Strategist and Program Manager, is an entrepreneur and cultural curator who builds movements at the intersection of business, art, and community. Through Sara A. Crawford LLC and Blondie Mansion, she creates high-impact brand strategies and immersive experiences. She previously served for eight years as Director of the Women’s Business Center at True Access Capital, where she secured millions in funding and supported thousands of entrepreneurs. At The Hub, Sara is developing curriculum and programming, shaping the roadmap for the site’s opening, and collaborating on marketing and branding efforts. She is also a TEDx Wilmington speaker and author of The Playbook to Essential Style.

The Hub is scheduled to launch full programming in Fall 2026, expanding to full capacity in Spring 2027. Renovations are currently underway to transform the space into a beautiful and highly functional creative environment. CCAC continues to host community events and special programming at the site throughout the year. Funding has already been secured from a range of supporters, reflecting strong community investment in fostering creativity and innovation in Wilmington.

The Hub offers versatile spaces with membership pricing that varies by size to accommodate focused work, material storage, programming, events, and creative growth. Prospective members are encouraged to schedule tours to explore the space.

