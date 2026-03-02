This St. Patrick’s Day Trade the Hotel Key for a Houseboat Vacation on the River Shannon

Lough Key in Ireland

SMITHS FALLS , ONTARIO, CANADA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This St. Patrick’s Day Trade the Hotel Key for a Houseboat Vacation on the River ShannonThis St. Patrick’s Day, travelers are being invited to celebrate Ireland in a new way, not from a hotel room or behind the wheel of a rental car, but from the deck of a private houseboat on the beautiful River Shannon.With St. Patrick’s Day falling on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, and Ireland’s boating season opening just two days earlier on March 15, now is the perfect time to plan a trip that goes beyond the usual sightseeing schedule.For a limited time, Ireland is also 25% off from February 27 to March 12 on all boats excluding Liberty, making it an even more compelling time to book a 2026 getaway.Why Choose a Houseboat Over a Hotel?Ireland remains one of the most popular destinations for North American travelers. According to Tourism Ireland, interest in visiting the island remains high, with more than 70% of people surveyed saying they would like to visit. Exploration is the top reason people choose Ireland, and many say they want a holiday where they can truly disconnect.A houseboat vacation offers exactly that. Your boat becomes your floating hotel. You travel at your own pace. You dock when and where you like. There is no rushing to check in, no long drives, and no strict schedules.You simply cruise, explore, and enjoy.Top 5 Destinations to Visit in Ireland with Le Boat 1. Carrick-on-ShannonThe largest town in County Leitrim and a popular starting base, Carrick-on-Shannon offers lively pubs, riverside dining, boutique shops, and an easy introduction to cruising life. It is the perfect place to stock up, settle in, and enjoy your first evening aboard.2. AthloneLocated in the heart of Ireland, Athlone blends history and hospitality. Visit Athlone Castle for panoramic views and explore centuries of history. Stop by Sean's Bar, widely recognized as Ireland’s oldest pub, dating back to 500 AD.3. PortumnaAt the gateway to Lough Derg, Portumna is home to the impressive Portumna Castle. Explore forest trails, cycle quiet country roads, and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of life along the water.4. KillaloeThis charming twin town with Ballina sits along the Shannon’s southern stretch. With colourful storefronts, waterside cafés, and scenic views, Killaloe is ideal for a relaxed afternoon stroll and a traditional Irish music session in the evening.5. TerryglassA small village with postcard charm, Terryglass is known for its welcoming atmosphere and scenic harbour. Dock for the evening, dine in a cozy local pub, and watch the sun set over Lough Derg before returning to your boat.Strong Demand from North AmericaIreland continues to see growth from Canada and the United States. Tourism Ireland reported 7% growth from Canada and 5% from the U.S. in 2025. Direct flights from major cities make travel easy, with airlines including Aer Lingus, Air Canada, United, Delta, and American Airlines offering routes. Icelandair also provides connections via Reykjavik for those wanting to add an Iceland stopover.For families or small groups, a houseboat vacation can compare well with the cost of multiple hotel rooms and a rental car while offering a far more memorable experience. In 2026, do not just celebrate Ireland. Experience it.About Le BoatAs Europe & Canada’s No. 1 boating vacation company, Le Boat brings over 55 years of expertise to every journey. We know that our success depends on providing the best service, boats, and cruising destinations.With the world’s largest fleet of canal boats and the widest choice of stunning boating holidays across Europe and Canada, we make it easy to enjoy life on the water. Whether it’s a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a friends’ escape, Le Boat has the perfect boat for you. To book your vacation give us a call at 1-888-721-8052 or visit our website www.leboat.com See you on the water!

