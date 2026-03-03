Black Talon Security Names Paul Blocchi Director of AI to Spearhead Strategic Initiatives

Paul Blocchi, Director of AI Black Talon Security

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Talon Security , a national leader in cybersecurity solutions, has named Paul Blocchi as Director of AI. He previously served as a Senior Cyber Risk Specialist at the firm, which specializes in protecting dental and other healthcare businesses from evolving cyberthreats. In this elevated role, Blocchi will champion the firm’s AI strategic initiatives, focusing on the integration of intelligent automation into internal workflows and the company’s proprietary EAGLEi™ cyber risk management platform As healthcare organizations rapidly adopt artificial intelligence, Blocchi’s primary mission is to help leadership teams navigate the complex landscape of data security and risk management. His work focuses heavily on:• AI Governance: Establishing frameworks for the ethical and secure use of AI.• GRC Excellence: Ensuring that AI implementation aligns with strict healthcare compliance standards and protected health information (PHI) regulations.• Workflow Integration: Embedding AI into the "DNA" of operations to create frictionless, secure workflows.“Paul has an outstanding ability to work directly with leadership teams to integrate Al into the very DNA of their operations,” said Gary Salman, CEO and co-founder of Black Talon Security. “His methodology ensures that the adoption of intelligent systems results in frictionless workflows and a significant, compounding boost to the bottom line, along with enhanced security.”According to Paul Blocchi, “Al is a powerful tool, but the ultimate objective remains human-centric: empowering teams to evolve and businesses to scale sustainably. My goal is to enable Black Talon’s clients to scale productivity and profit through intelligent AI implementation, while also maximizing protection against cyber risks.”With more than 30 years of experience across healthcare technology and digital imaging, Paul bridges the critical gap between legacy systems and future-ready innovation. His approach is rooted in executive leadership and technical precision, honed with a decade of hands-on experience in Al design, development, and deployment. Before joining Black Talon, Paul founded an AI consulting firm to help healthcare organizations enhance patient experience, streamline processes, and boost productivity through AI solutions. He has successfully led complex company turnarounds and architected high-impact strategies that redefine market position.The first major milestone of this initiative is the integration of Guidebot into the EAGLEi™ platform. Guidebot serves as an AI-driven knowledge base and chat function designed to help users better understand and utilize the platform's complex cyber risk data. This tool marks the beginning of a suite of AI-backed products and consulting services Black Talon expects to roll out in the coming year.Black Talon’s tailored solutions, such as its EAGLEi™ cyber risk management platform, enable dental and healthcare organizations to identify and address security vulnerabilities with precision. By aligning data protection strategies with the unique needs of healthcare businesses, Black Talon empowers healthcare leaders to stay ahead of evolving threats and maintain trust within their patient communities.For more information about Black Talon Security and its leadership team, please visit www.blacktalonsecurity.com About Black Talon SecurityBlack Talon Security specializes in providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for the dental and healthcare industries. Going far beyond conventional IT services, Black Talon’s approach ensures robust protection against today’s most sophisticated cyberthreats. The company’s proprietary EAGLEi™ platform equips organizations with actionable insights to identify vulnerabilities, meet compliance standards, and significantly enhance their resilience to cyberattacks. With a steadfast focus on innovation and client satisfaction, Black Talon is the partner that healthcare organizations trust to safeguard sensitive information.

