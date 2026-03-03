Vac2Go Opens 11th Location with First-Ever Satellite Branch in the Greater Atlanta Area

Vac2Go Logo Vac2Go Truck For Rent Vac2Go Vacuum Truck Rentals

Vac2Go is pleased to announce the opening of its 11th location and first-ever satellite branch in company history.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vac2Go is pleased to announce the opening of its 11th location and first-ever satellite branch in company history, expanding its presence in the Greater Atlanta area . The new facility is located at 1210 Commerce Drive, Madison, GA 30650.Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Vac2Go is a leading provider of industrial vacuum truck rentals, sales, and service solutions across the United States. The Company serves industrial contractors, environmental service providers, utilities, municipalities, and construction companies with a modern fleet of vacuum trucks, hydro excavators, combination units, and specialty equipment supporting mission-critical infrastructure and environmental projects.The new Georgia branch represents Vac2Go’s 11th location overall and third new branch opened since the start of 2025, underscoring the Company’s continued growth and strategic expansion across the United States. As Vac2Go’s first satellite branch model, the location is designed to enhance regional fleet logistics and improve equipment deployment speed across existing markets.Strategically positioned in Madison within the Greater Atlanta region, the new branch strengthens Vac2Go’s ability to serve customers throughout Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and Alabama by staging equipment closer to active job markets. This positioning significantly reduces mobilization time, increases responsiveness, and supports greater operational efficiency for contractors operating in high-demand infrastructure and utility environments.“As we continue to grow, our focus remains on being closer to our customers and delivering equipment where it’s needed most,” said Chad Kalland, CEO of Vac2Go. “Opening our first satellite branch in the Greater Atlanta area represents a meaningful evolution in our operating strategy. This location allows us to support our existing Southeastern markets more efficiently, reduce downtime for our customers, and continue expanding our footprint across high-demand infrastructure regions. We see strong infrastructure and utility investment throughout the region and are committed to scaling alongside our customers.”The Madison facility will function as a regional logistics hub, providing access to Vac2Go’s rental fleet while supporting industrial cleaning, hydro excavation, environmental remediation, and utility infrastructure projects across the Southeast. The satellite model reflects Vac2Go’s broader growth strategy centered on geographic expansion, fleet investment, and operational excellence.Vac2Go continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its footprint in high-demand infrastructure markets while maintaining its commitment to safety, service quality, and long-term customer partnerships.For more information about Vac2Go’s Greater Atlanta operations or equipment availability, please visit www.vac2go.com or call 1-855-VACS2GO.

