Rezku Helps Restaurants Control Profit & Loyalty in Complex Delivery App Marketplace

Restaurants increasingly use delivery platforms as customer acquisition channels before shifting guests to direct ordering.

Operators increasingly separate guest discovery from guest loyalty as delivery commissions become a greater drain on long-term restaurant profitability

The restaurants winning at delivery aren’t avoiding apps, they’re controlling how they use them.” — Rezku CEO, Paul Katsch

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent restaurants are rethinking how they use delivery platforms like Uber Eats and Grubhub. Restaurants that succeed now focus on reducing the risk of giving away too much margin with the push of a button.This Delivery App Shift Is How You Get Back Your Lost Profit:1. In February 2026, the industry was disrupted when Toast (Market cap: $14.81B) officially dropped DoorDash as its default integrated delivery app.2. Delivery convenience comes with a premium cost, new marketplace complexity, and risk.3. Winning restaurants aren’t just integrating with delivery apps. They’re building new profit margin controls.4. Fast-moving operators are adopting hybrid delivery app strategies to intentionally separate guest acquisition from order delivery fulfillment.According to restaurant technology provider Rezku, founded by industry veteran Paul Katsch, profitability today depends less on whether restaurants use delivery apps and more on how those apps fit into a broader profitable ordering strategy. With margins often between 3% and 10%, even incremental improvements to delivery economics make an impact.Rezku POS is proud to announce that it will offer restaurants a direct integration with DoorDash Marketplace at no additional cost to its restaurant partners. This seamless integration empowers operators to manage online orders more efficiently while expanding their reach to new customers.“We want to give all of the restaurants that use Rezku the tools they need to thrive in this competitive marketplace,” said Paul Katsch. “By providing a direct DoorDash Marketplace integration at no charge, we’re helping our partners streamline operations, increase visibility, and drive revenue growth.”Platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats are widely recognized third-party marketplaces where diners discover restaurants and place orders directly through third-party apps, positioning them primarily as new guest acquisition channels. One downside is that the marketplace owns all the guest loyalty data. These orders also typically include up to 35% commissions and service fees, so third-party ordering can significantly eat away at already thin restaurant margins.Rezku also offer restaurants the ability to integrated into a complete marketplace of on-line order fulfillment apps, where they control guest loyalty data at lower delivery commissions.In contrast, fulfillment-only services such as DoorDash Drive handle delivery for orders placed through a restaurant’s own website or branded ordering system; a structural difference that can materially increase margins, data ownership, and how operators design their overall delivery strategy.“The restaurants winning at delivery aren’t avoiding apps, they’re controlling how they use them,” said Katsch. “Operators are using marketplaces for visibility while building stronger direct relationships with repeat guests.”Despite the opportunity, juggling separate systems for POS, online ordering, loyalty, and delivery dispatch remains a major operational challenge. Providers like Rezku systematize these functions into a single success platform that streamlines operator workflows while preserving flexibility, including integrated tools such as built-in online ordering and a recently announced built-in marketing platform Connector solutions complement this strategy and streamline operations by routing orders from third-party marketplaces directly into POS systems like Rezku, unifying disparate digital ordering channels into a single workflow for operators. For restaurant operators, this goes a long way in reducing manual entry and operational friction.Restaurant operators are also implementing conversion strategies to move newly acquired marketplace customers into their direct ordering ecosystem. Promotional inserts, bounce-back coupons, or QR codes in delivery boxes that incentivize guests to place their next order through the restaurant’s own online ordering platform will drive loyalty at higher margins. This hybrid approach lets restaurants use third-party apps for discovery while shifting repeat business to in-house channels that typically carry lower fees for both the operator and the customer.As a result, many operators are combining both approaches: attracting new diners through marketplace listings while encouraging repeat orders through direct digital channels supported by loyalty programs or incentives.About Rezku:Rezku is a restaurant technology platform built for independent operators and delivery-focused concepts, including pizzerias. Founded by industry veteran Paul Katsch, the system unifies POS, online ordering, loyalty, marketing, and delivery tools into one platform designed to help restaurants grow profitably. For more information, visit rezku.com

