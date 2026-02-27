Travel Advisory: Nonquit Pond Bridge in Tiverton Closing on March 2 for Full Replacement

Starting on Monday, March 2, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to close the Nonquit Pond Bridge in Tiverton. The bridge carries Pond Bridge Road and is located between Main Road (Route 77) and Puncatest Neck Road.

The bridge will be closed for approximately 85 days, reopening in late May. RIDOT scheduled the work to reopen the bridge at a time to minimize disruption to a local farming operation and to avoid interfering with traffic heading to nearby Fogland Beach in the summer.

During the closure, motorists will follow a signed detour using Main Road and Puncatest Neck Road. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The bridge was classified as structurally deficient and was posted for weight. Additional work, including paving a portion of Pond Bridge Road, will continue through the summer with all work on this $7.9 million project complete by the fall.

?The replacement of the Nonquit Pond Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.