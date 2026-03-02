London Gold Announces In-House Custom Jewelry Design Services Across the Phoenix Valley

Phoenix Valley residents can access personalized, locally crafted custom jewelry at London Gold’s three Arizona locations

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Gold has announced the availability of its in-house custom jewelry design services at all three of its Valley locations in Scottsdale, Chandler, and Arrowhead. The offering provides Phoenix-area residents with direct access to professional jewelers who manage the design and production process locally.Custom jewelry at London Gold begins with a consultation, during which clients meet with experienced designers to discuss ideas, preferences, and budgets. Customers may reference pieces from the store’s portfolio, bring personal sketches, or collaborate with a designer to develop an original concept. After the initial meeting, the team produces computer-aided design (CAD) renderings for review and approval, which can be shared electronically or viewed in person.Once a design is finished, a wax model is created to provide a tangible preview of the piece. Adjustments can be made before production begins. The final stages include stone setting, finishing, and polishing, all handled in-house by London Gold’s jewelers.While custom diamond engagement rings are among the most frequently requested pieces, the service extends to wedding bands, pendants, diamond bands, and other fine jewelry. Clients may select from a range of metals, including gold, platinum, and palladium, as well as a variety of diamonds and gemstones.London Gold’s jewelers bring more than 200 years of combined experience in design, rendering, modeling, and craftsmanship. By maintaining production internally rather than outsourcing, the company is able to provide a streamlined timeline, with many custom pieces completed within three to four weeks, depending on complexity.Founded in Arizona, London Gold serves customers throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area and continues to expand its personalized jewelry offerings through its in-house capabilities.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry, but also a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers valley-wide are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries a selection of imported designer pieces, as well as 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry, all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the go-to destination for finding a meaningful gift.

