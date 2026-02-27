2025 Stevie® Award Winner Katie Hornor Opens Compass Collective Business Mastermind for Faith-Driven Women Entrepreneurs

I know what it takes to blend life, faith and business successfully. It's a great honor to lead the women of the Compass Collective toward greater significance with their calling. ”
— Katie Hornor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevie® Awards Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for Women in Business, Katie Hornor, is expanding her legacy of leadership with the launch of a new high-level mastermind designed specifically for women of faith who lead both at home and in the marketplace.

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s top honors for business professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards® and are widely regarded as the world’s premier business awards program. Created in 2002, the organization honors and generates public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of professionals and organizations across 70 countries worldwide. Hornor is one of 3 to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025 recognizing individuals with at least 20 years of distinguished professional excellence and impact across their entire career.

Building on more than two decades of entrepreneurial leadership, education, and business strategy, the award-winning founder of The Flamingo Advantage and the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) has introduced The Compass Collective, an invitation-only mastermind for women who own established businesses while also carrying significant family and ministry responsibilities.

Designed for Women Carrying More Than One Calling
The Compass Collective was created for women who refuse to choose between business success and spiritual obedience. Members meet virtually every two weeks for structured masterminding, strategic training, and peer-level support. In addition, participants gather in person twice each year for deeper connection, advanced leadership development, and intentional life and business planning.

The name Compass Collective reflects the foundational belief that true direction does not come from trends, pressure, or cultural noise. For these women, the Holy Spirit is their compass. Every strategy, expansion decision, and leadership move is filtered through faith-based discernment and wise counsel.

A Private, High-Level Environment
Applications are by invitation only. This structure protects the depth, trust, and confidentiality required for women navigating complex leadership roles in business, family, and ministry.

Interested candidates may submit inquiries by emailing team@theflamingoadvantage.com.

A Legacy of Excellence Continues
The launch of The Compass Collective marks the next chapter in a career defined by principled leadership, strategic clarity, and sustained impact. By creating an elite environment for high-capacity women of faith, this 2025 Stevie® Lifetime Achievement honoree is once again raising the standard for what integrated success can look like in the modern marketplace.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact team@theflamingoadvantage.com.

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

