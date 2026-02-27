2025 Stevie® Award Winner Katie Hornor Opens Compass Collective Business Mastermind for Faith-Driven Women Entrepreneurs

Katie Hornor wins Stevie Silver Trophy 2025

I know what it takes to blend life, faith and business successfully. It's a great honor to lead the women of the Compass Collective toward greater significance with their calling. ” — Katie Hornor

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stevie® Awards Lifetime Achievement Award recipient for Women in Business, Katie Hornor, is expanding her legacy of leadership with the launch of a new high-level mastermind designed specifically for women of faith who lead both at home and in the marketplace.

The Stevie® Awards are the world’s top honors for business professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards® and are widely regarded as the world’s premier business awards program. Created in 2002, the organization honors and generates public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of professionals and organizations across 70 countries worldwide. Hornor is one of 3 to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2025 recognizing individuals with at least 20 years of distinguished professional excellence and impact across their entire career.

Building on more than two decades of entrepreneurial leadership, education, and business strategy, the award-winning founder of The Flamingo Advantage and the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) has introduced The Compass Collective, an invitation-only mastermind for women who own established businesses while also carrying significant family and ministry responsibilities.

Designed for Women Carrying More Than One Calling

The Compass Collective was created for women who refuse to choose between business success and spiritual obedience. Members meet virtually every two weeks for structured masterminding, strategic training, and peer-level support. In addition, participants gather in person twice each year for deeper connection, advanced leadership development, and intentional life and business planning.

The name Compass Collective reflects the foundational belief that true direction does not come from trends, pressure, or cultural noise. For these women, the Holy Spirit is their compass. Every strategy, expansion decision, and leadership move is filtered through faith-based discernment and wise counsel.

A Private, High-Level Environment

Applications are by invitation only. This structure protects the depth, trust, and confidentiality required for women navigating complex leadership roles in business, family, and ministry.

Interested candidates may submit inquiries by emailing team@theflamingoadvantage.com.

A Legacy of Excellence Continues

The launch of The Compass Collective marks the next chapter in a career defined by principled leadership, strategic clarity, and sustained impact. By creating an elite environment for high-capacity women of faith, this 2025 Stevie® Lifetime Achievement honoree is once again raising the standard for what integrated success can look like in the modern marketplace.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, contact team@theflamingoadvantage.com.

