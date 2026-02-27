February 27, 2026 - Nevada Insurance Commissioner Discusses Costs and Consumer Protection

CARSON CITY, Nev. (February 27, 2026) — The Nevada Division of Insurance is highlighting Insurance Commissioner Ned Gaines’ recent appearance on Nevada Means Business, the official podcast of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, where he discussed key issues affecting Nevada’s insurance market and the Division’s ongoing efforts to protect consumers.

In the episode, Commissioner Gaines shares insight into the factors contributing to rising auto insurance costs, including accident trends and claims impacts, as well as the broader challenges facing policyholders across the state. He also outlines the Division’s regulatory approach, which emphasizes collaboration with insurers and industry partners to strengthen transparency, support compliance, and improve outcomes for Nevada consumers.

The discussion highlights the Division’s commitment to consumer protection, including the recovery of more than $9 million on behalf of Nevada consumers in 2025.

Business owners, consumers, and industry stakeholders will gain practical insight into current insurance cost pressures, risk considerations, and the regulatory environment shaping Nevada’s marketplace.

About Nevada Means Business

Nevada Means Business is the official podcast of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, hosted by Director Kristopher Sanchez, highlighting the people, policies, and partnerships driving Nevada’s economic vitality. Through conversations with business leaders, state officials, and industry experts, the podcast explores workforce development, economic diversification, innovation, and the programs shaping opportunity across the Silver State. Each episode offers practical insight into how Nevada supports businesses at every stage—while telling the stories behind the strategies that keep Nevada competitive, resilient, and open for business.

About the Nevada Division of Insurance

The mission of the Nevada Division of Insurance is to protect the rights of Nevada consumers in their experiences with the insurance industry and to ensure the financial solvency and regulatory compliance of insurers doing business in the State of Nevada. The Division is part of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. For more information, visit https://doi.nv.gov