Commissioner Miller Celebrates Lesser Prairie-Chicken Delisting Victory for Texas Agriculture, Energy, and Property Rights

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

"President Trump’s removal of the Lesser Prairie-Chicken from the federal Endangered Species Act list is a long-overdue victory for Texas farmers, ranchers, and energy producers. For years, rural Texans stood shoulder to shoulder with the oil and gas industry to fight back against a weaponized federal bureaucracy masquerading as conservation. The ESA was abused to control private land, disregard sound science, and punish the very landowners who have responsibly cared for the prairie for generations.

Under the leadership of my friend, Donald Trump, common sense has finally prevailed. This was never about opposing wildlife conservation because Texans care deeply about protecting our land and wildlife. The real issue has always been federal overreach that targeted Texas landowners, the original conservationists, with red tape that stifled voluntary stewardship and caused real economic harm. The bottom line is simple: Texas taking care of Texas works. This decision restores balance, respects private property rights, and proves that strong land stewardship and economic prosperity can go hand in hand when Washington gets out of the way."

U.S. Fish and Wildlife finalized the delisting on Feb. 26 with a notice in the Federal Register. Read more here.