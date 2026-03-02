Eat + Drink West Hollywood Returns This March With the Ultimate Foodie Giveaway

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Throughout March, Eat+Drink West Hollywood highlights participating restaurants and includes a gift card incentive and prize drawing. Visit West Hollywood , announces the return of Eat+Drink West Hollywood, a month-long celebration of the city’s dynamic culinary scene, anchored this year by the Ultimate Foodie Giveaway.Throughout the month of March, guests who redeem a WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card at any participating WeHo Loves Locals restaurant or bar during Eat+Drink West Hollywood, will be entered for a chance to win the Ultimate Foodie Giveaway: a two-night stay at a West Hollywood hotel plus a $1,000 WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card for use at participating businesses throughout the city, encouraging guests to dine locally during the month long event.“West Hollywood has long been a culinary leader in Los Angeles,” says Tom Kiely, President & CEO of Visit West Hollywood. “Eat+Drink West Hollywood is about celebrating the creativity and diversity of our restaurants while giving people an exciting reason to support local. The Ultimate Foodie Giveaway adds an unforgettable reward to an already extraordinary dining scene.”To further support the celebration, the city will reintroduce its popular 50% digital bonus incentive, while supplies last. Individuals who purchase a WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card will receive a 50% bonus card in celebration of Eat + Drink West Hollywood:Buy $100, receive a $50 bonusBuy $200, receive a $100 bonusBuy $300, receive a $150 bonusGift cards are redeemable at WeHo Loves Locals participating restaurants, bars, retailers, salons, wellness destinations, and cultural businesses across West Hollywood’s 1.9 walkable square miles. When used at participating restaurants during Eat+Drink West Hollywood, those redemptions qualify for entry into the grand prize drawing for the Ultimate Foodie Giveaway.The WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card program remains open to residents, visitors, and gift-givers alike, generating meaningful economic impact for neighborhood businesses. Additional businesses may join throughout the program’s run.West Hollywood’s culinary footprint spans its three distinct districts, the legendary Sunset Strip, Santa Monica Boulevard’s Route 66, and the Design District, offering everything from chef-driven tasting menus and rooftop cocktails to neighborhood favorites and late-night staples. Eat+Drink West Hollywood continues to highlight the restaurants and hospitality businesses that shape the city’s dining landscape.For more information on Eat+Drink West Hollywood, participating restaurants and bars, and to purchase or renew a WeHo Loves Locals Gift Card, visit WeHoLocals.com About Visit West HollywoodVisit West Hollywood is the official marketing organization that invites visitors to West Hollywood, California, a walkable, 1.9 square mile city in the heart of Los Angeles. Located at the base of the Hollywood Hills and adjacent to Beverly Hills, West Hollywood is a creative and progressive city that embodies the quintessential L.A. lifestyle. West Hollywood is home to 21 hotels and comprises four main districts: the world-famous Sunset Strip with unparalleled nightlife; Santa Monica Boulevard, part of historic Route 66 and a vibrant, eclectic corridor; the Rainbow District, a global epicenter of LGBTQ+ culture and nightlife; and the Design District, known for its sought-after shopping and dining. West Hollywood enjoys a year-round moderate climate and thanks to its prime location and hip atmosphere, West Hollywood serves as home and playground to many celebrities. Follow us on Facebook (@westhollywood) and Instagram (@visitweho). For more information, please go to: VisitWestHollywood.com.

