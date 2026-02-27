Naples’ Premier Kentucky Derby Party Returns May 2, 2026 with a Coastal Twist

Gary & Connie Sharpe with NTRC Rider at the 2025 Kentucky Derby Party Rachel Galante Stuns in Derby Inspired Fashion Derby Party Patrons Celebrate Winning Bid

Coastal elegance, bold Derby fashion, live race viewing, and NTRC’s signature Live Horse Auction unite for an unforgettable evening supporting equine therapy.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hats are getting bolder, the colors brighter, and the coast is calling. Naples Therapeutic Riding Center invites the community to its 2026 Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 2, 2026, for an unforgettable evening inspired by the energy of the Derby and the effortless elegance of the coast.This year’s coastal theme sets the stage for vibrant fashion and standout style. Think breezy sophistication, bold brims, crisp linens, ocean inspired hues, and statement pieces designed to shine. While the “Greatest Two Minutes in Sports” takes center stage, the atmosphere will reflect the beauty and brightness of Southwest Florida.Guests will enjoy:• Live race viewing of the 152nd Kentucky Derby• NTRC’s signature Live Horse Auction, where attendees could “own” one of NTRC’s therapy horses paired with a Kentucky Derby contender for the evening• A Best Dressed Contest celebrating the most eye catching couture• Derby inspired dining and open bars• Interactive entertainment and opportunities to give backThe Live Horse Auction remains one of the most anticipated moments of the evening. Guests bid on one of NTRC’s therapy horses, each paired with a horse competing in the Kentucky Derby. If the Derby horse the therapy horse represents finishes in the top three, the bidder wins a prize. Most importantly, every bid directly supports NTRC’s mission and the riders we serve.Proceeds from the event benefit Naples Therapeutic Riding Center, a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center that improves the lives of children and adults with physical, social, and mental health needs through therapeutic riding and equine related programs. NTRC serves hundreds of participants annually with the support of dedicated volunteers, instructors, staff, and community partners.“The Kentucky Derby Party is more than a celebration,” said Michelle Schweber, Executive Director at NTRC. “It is a powerful reminder that when our community gathers with purpose, we create meaningful change. This year, we are embracing a coastal aesthetic that reflects our Florida roots.”Sponsorship opportunities are currently available. Individual tickets will be released following sponsor priority access and are subject to availability.For sponsorship information or event details, please visit www.ntrc.org or contact Jessica Hallock, Development Director, at jessica@ntrc.org.Put on your boldest hat, embrace the coastal flair, and join Naples’ Premier Kentucky Derby Party for an evening of fun.About Naples Therapeutic Riding CenterNaples Therapeutic Riding Center (NTRC) is a PATH International Premier Accredited Center dedicated to improving lives through equine-assisted services. Serving more than 800 individuals each year, NTRC relies on over 15,000 volunteer hours and the generous support of organizations like the Naples Children Foundation, founders of the Naples Winter Wine Festival. Recognized with a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, NTRC is one of Florida’s most highly regarded therapeutic equine centers.For more information, visit www.NTRC.org or follow @NaplesTherapeuticRidingCenter on social media.###

