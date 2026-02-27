FAA Issues Emergency Order to Immediately Revoke the Air Carrier Certificate of StarFlite Aviation

Friday, February 27, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an emergency order immediately revoking the Air Carrier Certificate of StarFlite Aviation of Houston, Texas. The FAA alleges the Part 135 operator’s management personnel knowingly falsified pilot training records.

The FAA alleges that between November 2019 and November 2024, the management personnel made numerous false entries in the training records of at least 10 pilots, including the chief pilot. The fraudulent entries showed that check rides and competency checks were performed in various aircraft when those actions never occurred. As a result, StarFlite used unqualified pilots for at least 170 flights.

The FAA also found the company lacks qualified management personnel to ensure the safety of its operations, and its conduct demonstrates a disregard for the safety of the flying public.

StarFlite may appeal the FAA Emergency Order by filing a notice with the National Transportation Safety Board.