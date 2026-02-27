Shale Oak Winemaker Curtis Hascall to Pour at Festival of Undiscovered Grapes

LEED Certified Shale Oak Winery

Paso Robles winery brings sustainable approach and rare varietals to Los Angeles tasting event

You should be able to taste where a wine comes from. That means sometimes you end up making wines from grapes people haven't tried yet.” — Curtis Hascall, Head Winemaker at Shale Oak Winery

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis Hascall will be behind the table at the Festival of Undiscovered Grapes on March 28 in Los Angeles, pouring Shale Oak wines and talking with anyone curious about what makes Paso Robles different from everywhere else.

The festival brings together winemakers working with California's lesser-known grape varieties. While most wine drinkers stick to the usual suspects like Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, California actually grows more than 110 different wine grapes. Shale Oak will be showcasing wines that highlight what grows well in Paso Robles, even if those grapes don't get much shelf space at grocery stores.

"I like talking to people at these events because you get to explain what you're trying to do," Hascall said. "When someone tastes a wine they've never heard of and realizes it's actually really good, that's when things get interesting. You can see them start thinking differently about wine."

What Shale Oak Brings to the Table:

Shale Oak earned LEED Gold certification for its winery facility, which means meeting strict standards for energy use and environmental impact. The winery is also SIP certified, a California-specific program covering water conservation and habitat protection.

But the sustainability piece isn't just about certification. It shows up in how Hascall thinks about winemaking. Paso Robles has warm days and cool nights, and that temperature swing helps certain grapes develop concentrated flavors while keeping their acidity intact. Some varieties thrive in that climate better than the popular grapes everyone plants by default.

"We pay attention to what actually wants to grow here," Hascall explained. "Terroir matters. You should be able to taste where a wine comes from. That means sometimes you end up making wines from grapes people haven't tried yet."

Having the winemaker on site gives festivalgoers a chance to ask questions you can't answer by reading a shelf talker. Why did you pick this varietal? What does the vineyard look like? How do you decide when to harvest? Those conversations are what make the festival different from a typical wine shop experience.

Why This Festival Matters:

The Festival of Undiscovered Grapes recently landed at number two on USA Today's list of best wine festivals in the country. It focuses on the grape varieties that make up only 7% of California's vineyard acreage but represent over 100 different types.

These overlooked grapes include things like Teroldego from northern Italy, Cinsault from southern France, and Trousseau Gris, which almost disappeared entirely. Winemakers are bringing them back because they offer flavors you can't get from Cabernet or Chardonnay.

"If you're someone who gets bored drinking the same wines over and over, come find our table," Hascall said. "I'll pour you something you haven't had before, and we can talk about why it tastes the way it does."

Event Details:

More than 60 California wineries will pour at the event. Visitors can talk directly with winemakers, taste rare varieties, and order bottles from multiple producers in one checkout for delivery in about three weeks.

General admission tickets run $75 and include entry at 2:00 PM. VIP tickets cost $125 and include early entry at noon, a pre-tasting discussion with Master Sommelier David Glancy and Stuart Spencer from the Lodi Winegrape Commission, free delivery on any wine orders, and a Festival Passport with special offers at participating wineries.

The event takes place at Mica Studios on South Mission Road. Food will be available for purchase.

About Shale Oak Winery:

Shale Oak Winery is a LEED Gold and SIP-certified winery in Paso Robles. Under winemaker Curtis Hascall, the winery produces terroir-driven wines that express the distinctive characteristics of the region. The tasting room welcomes walk-ins and reservations, with a dog-friendly patio for visitors exploring Paso Robles wine country.

Festival of Undiscovered Grapes:

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Mica Studios, 356 S Mission Rd, Los Angeles

VIP: 12:00-5:00 PM ($125) | General Admission: 2:00-5:00 PM ($75)

Tickets: festivalofundiscoveredgrapes.com

Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.