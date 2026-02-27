Get to know F&G's hatcheries: here are 10 cool facts about where many of your fish come from

3. Every month of the year, Fish and Game’s hatchery staff release “catchable” rainbow trout in the 10 to 13-inch range. Depending on the season, crews release trout in ponds, reservoirs, lakes, and rivers for anglers to catch, as well as fingerling kokanee in the spring. Fish and Game also raises and releases millions salmon and steelhead smolts, which are young fish released in the spring to migrate to the ocean and then years later as adults.

4. Our hatcheries raise and release about 20 types of fish (some vary depending on the year) ranging from kokanee salmon that are released at 2.5 inches to sturgeon that are released up to 4 feet long.

5. The average cost to raise and release a 12-inch rainbow trout is around $3, depending on release location.