Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara Launches 2026 Law Day Contest: “Rule of Law and the American Dream”

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 Law Day Contest, titled “Rule of Law and the American Dream.” As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary this July, the Court is actively engaging middle and high school students throughout Santa Clara County to reflect on the foundational principles that shape our democracy. 

