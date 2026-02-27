Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara Launches 2026 Law Day Contest: “Rule of Law and the American Dream”

The Superior Court of California, County of Santa Clara is proud to announce the launch of its 2026 Law Day Contest, titled “Rule of Law and the American Dream.” As the nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary this July, the Court is actively engaging middle and high school students throughout Santa Clara County to reflect on the foundational principles that shape our democracy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.