New Speakers Association Sponsors Podfest 2026, CEO Delivers PR Strategies for Small Business Growth

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026

— Katie Hornor, CEO, NCAPS
— Katie Hornor, CEO, NCAPS

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) is proud to be an official sponsor of Podfest Expo 2026 in Orlando, Fl, recognized as the world’s longest-running annual in-person podcasting event.

As part of its sponsorship presence, NCAPS CEO Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) took the stage to equip entrepreneurs, content creators, and small business owners with practical public relations strategies designed to increase visibility, credibility, and long-term brand authority.

Podfest Expo, founded by Chris Krimitsos, has grown into a global gathering point for thousands of podcasters, media professionals, and digital entrepreneurs seeking to amplify their message and expand their impact.

Elevating Ethical Visibility
In her session, Hornor focused on helping small business owners move beyond social media noise and into strategic media positioning. Attendees learned how to:
* Leverage press releases with podcast guesting to build third-party credibility
* Position themselves as trusted experts in competitive markets
* Create sustainable visibility without compromising values
* Generate buzz from interviews and media appearances

Drawing from her background as a professional educator, multi–award-winning author and speaker, and business owner, Hornor emphasized that effective PR is not about hype or manipulation. It is about clarity, credibility, and consistency becoming visible to the world at large.

She shared frameworks for building consistent media buzz and explained how even small businesses can secure meaningful exposure without large agency budgets.

Strengthening the Voice of Professional Speakers
NCAPS’ sponsorship underscores its ongoing mission to elevate principled speakers and entrepreneurs through professional development, ethical leadership, and strategic visibility training. By partnering with Podfest Expo 2026, NCAPS reinforced its commitment to helping business leaders steward their message responsibly while scaling their influence.

Hornor noted that "podcasting remains one of the most accessible and powerful platforms for small businesses and speakers seeking authority and connection in an increasingly machine driven marketplace."

About NCAPS
The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers www.NCAPSpeakers.com is a professional association dedicated to equipping and recognizing speakers who prioritize integrity, excellence, and service in their work. Through training, awards, strategic partnerships, and leadership development, NCAPS provides a collaborative ecosystem for speakers in both faith based and secular markets seeking to grow both impact and income.

For media inquiries or to learn more about NCAPS, email info@ncapspeakers.com or visit www.ncapspeakers.org.

About

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Whether you’re building a brand, planning a six-figure event, or designing a business in service of your life and calling, Katie offers aligned, ethical, and effective solutions. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards. Her message has appeared on hundreds of podcasts and stages worldwide, earning her a reputation as one of the leading modern voices in faith-based business leadership. To inquire about keynote speaking, strategic event consulting, or coaching, email Team@TheFlamingoAdvantage.com

