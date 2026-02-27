Katie Hornor in the NCAPS speaker booth

New Speakers Association Sponsors Podfest 2026, CEO Delivers PR Strategies for Small Business Growth

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) is proud to be an official sponsor of Podfest Expo 2026 in Orlando, Fl, recognized as the world’s longest-running annual in-person podcasting event.

As part of its sponsorship presence, NCAPS CEO Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) took the stage to equip entrepreneurs, content creators, and small business owners with practical public relations strategies designed to increase visibility, credibility, and long-term brand authority.

Podfest Expo, founded by Chris Krimitsos, has grown into a global gathering point for thousands of podcasters, media professionals, and digital entrepreneurs seeking to amplify their message and expand their impact.

Elevating Ethical Visibility

In her session, Hornor focused on helping small business owners move beyond social media noise and into strategic media positioning. Attendees learned how to:

* Leverage press releases with podcast guesting to build third-party credibility

* Position themselves as trusted experts in competitive markets

* Create sustainable visibility without compromising values

* Generate buzz from interviews and media appearances

Drawing from her background as a professional educator, multi–award-winning author and speaker, and business owner, Hornor emphasized that effective PR is not about hype or manipulation. It is about clarity, credibility, and consistency becoming visible to the world at large.

She shared frameworks for building consistent media buzz and explained how even small businesses can secure meaningful exposure without large agency budgets.

Strengthening the Voice of Professional Speakers

NCAPS’ sponsorship underscores its ongoing mission to elevate principled speakers and entrepreneurs through professional development, ethical leadership, and strategic visibility training. By partnering with Podfest Expo 2026, NCAPS reinforced its commitment to helping business leaders steward their message responsibly while scaling their influence.

Hornor noted that "podcasting remains one of the most accessible and powerful platforms for small businesses and speakers seeking authority and connection in an increasingly machine driven marketplace."

About NCAPS

The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers www.NCAPSpeakers.com is a professional association dedicated to equipping and recognizing speakers who prioritize integrity, excellence, and service in their work. Through training, awards, strategic partnerships, and leadership development, NCAPS provides a collaborative ecosystem for speakers in both faith based and secular markets seeking to grow both impact and income.

For media inquiries or to learn more about NCAPS, email info@ncapspeakers.com or visit www.ncapspeakers.org.

