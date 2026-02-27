California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Jaime Valdez

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Jaime Valdez’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Fontana, California on November 11, 2023. The incident involved an officer from the Fontana Police Department (FPD). The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.

“I sincerely hope that this report provides the valuable insights and information that the community has been seeking,” said Attorney General Bonta. “AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope is that this report provides understanding needed to move toward a safer California for all. Together, we aim to foster a system that not only protects the rights of individuals but also promotes trust and accountability between law enforcement and our communities. Any loss of life is a tragedy, and we extend our condolences to Mr. Valdez’s family.”

On November 11, 2023, at approximately 8:16 PM an FPD officer responded to a call and dispatch that an individual had threatened to kill everyone in a home located in Fontana, California in San Bernardino County and was in violation of a restraining order. The officer, who was on patrol alone that night, arrived a few minutes after the call and contacted Jaime Valdez outside the home. As the officer attempted to place Mr. Valdez in handcuffs, a physical altercation ensued. The officer employed a taser on Mr. Valdez, and Mr. Valdez assaulted the officer in the groin. Mr. Valdez then grabbed the officer’s firearm holster and tried to remove the firearm. The officer fought to maintain control of his firearm, and in the course of that brief struggle, he fatally shot Mr. Valdez.

Under AB 1506, which requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state, DOJ conducted a thorough investigation into this incident and concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer involved acted without the intent to defend himself and others from what he reasonably believed to be the imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officer and no further action will be taken in this case.

As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified two policy recommendations related to this incident. First, DOJ recommends that FPD evaluate its evidence documentation and preservation policies and procedures to ensure thoroughness and comprehensiveness in investigations and revise such policies as needed. Second, DOJ recommends that FPD ensure all current standards, policies, practices, operating procedures, and education and training are conspicuously posted on its public information portal, instead of its training portal, for better transparency and accessibility.