NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT RECEIVES $30,000 GRANT FROM VARIETY – THE CHILDREN’S CHARITY OF IOWA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Des Moines, IA – February 23rd, 2026) - Nonprofit Shoes That Fit is thrilled to announce they were the recipient of a generous $30,000 grant from Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. These funds provided 1,000 pairs of brand-new shoes to children in need across Iowa.“When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance, and performance at school, and we are so thankful to Variety – the Children’s charity of Iowa for this grant that will help so many kids in need." — Amy Fass – CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That Fit Child poverty remains a significant issue in Iowa, particularly in Des Moines, where 22% of children live below the poverty line (U.S. Census). Families facing financial hardship often need to prioritize food and housing over replacing worn-out shoes, leaving children to attend school in footwear that is too small, broken, or inappropriate for physical activity. Studies show that children in poverty are at a disadvantage socially, emotionally, and physically, with these disparities often affecting their long-term well-being. Since launching the Chapter in Iowa, Shoes That Fit has provided over 49,000 pairs of shoes to children in need.About Shoes That Fit:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 218,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org About Variety – The Children’s Charity of Iowa:Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are underprivileged, at risk, critically ill, or living with special needs. Grant funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children in our community. For more information on Variety grands and programs, please visit varietyiowa.com

