In Saskatchewan, it all Lives Here National Advertising Campaign Highlights Saskatchewan as a Destination for Law Enforcement Careers

The Government of Saskatchewan is launching the "In Saskatchewan, it all lives here," national advertising campaign to raise awareness of the diverse career opportunities available in policing and law enforcement across the province and position Saskatchewan as a place to build a career and raise a family.

“We want to raise awareness that Saskatchewan is a great place to build a meaningful career in law enforcement in what is the most affordable province in Canada and the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said. “This campaign highlights our collaborative, community-focused policing approach, where multiple agencies work together to keep our communities safe – a model that sets Saskatchewan apart.”

The campaign theme, In Saskatchewan, it all lives here, highlights the strong values and work ethic that define this province and reflect the qualities of an exceptional law enforcement officer. The campaign aims to attract new candidates from across Canada and present law enforcement careers as a diverse, rewarding and community-oriented career path.

"Saskatchewan offers a distinctive and rewarding policing environment where officers take on meaningful responsibility early in their careers and make a real impact in their communities," Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police President Patrick Nogier said. "Our closely connected policing network values collaboration, interoperability, and shared purpose, with agencies working seamlessly across jurisdictions. For those seeking a challenging, purpose driven career with strong professional growth, Saskatchewan provides opportunity, responsibility, and a supportive community committed to service excellence."

"We are proud to participate in this campaign and to work alongside partners who share our commitment to public safety and our pride in this province," Saskatchewan RCMP, Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Robin McNeil said. "This campaign reinforces our ongoing recruitment efforts and the meaningful and rewarding career opportunities available within the RCMP. It highlights the commitment to attracting people who want to serve and put down roots in one of the diverse communities that make this province an exceptional place to call home."

The campaign features digital and social media advertising that highlights Saskatchewan as an exceptional place to work and live, emphasizing quality of life, affordability and a collaborative policing culture.

This campaign builds on the province's continued commitment to strengthening policing and public safety in Saskatchewan. In 2025-26, the Government of Saskatchewan is investing $6 million to advance its multi-year plan to add approximately 100 new frontline officers across the province. An additional $2.7 million will support 14 new Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods personnel, helping reduce crime by targeting high-risk and nuisance properties. The province is also investing $1.6 million in the Saskatchewan Police College as part of a three-year commitment to train and prepare more officers.

These investments ensure Saskatchewan is prepared to welcome new recruits and provide them with the resources, training and support needed to succeed.

To watch the campaign video and learn more about law enforcement career opportunities in Saskatchewan, visit: Saskatchewan.ca/serve-here.

