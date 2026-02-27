CANADA, February 27 - Released on February 27, 2026

A public inquest into the death of Karen Ireland will be held Monday, March 30 to April 2, 2026, at the Canalta Moosomin, 405 Mountain Street, in Moosomin.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Ireland, 50, was taken to the Moosomin Southeast Integrated Care Center under the Mental Health Services Act by the RCMP on November 22, 2022. She was admitted, placed in a secure room, and was allowed to go outside unsupervised. She was last seen sitting in the front foyer at approximately 07:00 hours on November 23, 2022, by hospital staff. A short while later, staff noticed she was not in her room or outside, and a missing person's report was initiated. At approximately 14:30 hours, she was found deceased outside, about 550 meters from the Care Center.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Frederick Kovach will preside at the inquest.

