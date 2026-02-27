Governor Abbott Appoints Moberley To Interstate Commission For Adult Offender Supervision

TEXAS, February 27 - February 27, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Marsha Moberley to the Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Commission establishes uniform procedures to manage the movement between states of offenders placed under community supervision and released to the community under the jurisdiction of courts, paroling authorities, or corrections or other criminal justice agencies that promulgate rules to achieve the purpose of this Commission.

Marsha Moberley of Lakeway is the board chair and former commissioner of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. She has over 28 years of experience in the criminal justice field and previously served as the Chief Probation Officer for Deaf Smith and Oldham counties. She is a member of Association of Paroling Authorities International, American Probation and Parole Association, and former chair of the Advisory Board of the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission and the Panhandle Chief Probation Officers Association. Moberley received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from East Carolina University.