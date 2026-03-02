Jimerson Birr Named a 2026 Top Workplace by The Florida Times-Union

JB Top Workplaces

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimerson Birr is proud to announce it has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by The Florida Times-Union, a prestigious recognition honoring organizations that foster exceptional workplace cultures and employee engagement across Northeast Florida.The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey measures key aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, connection, leadership, and employee engagement.This recognition reflects Jimerson Birr’s continued commitment to building a high-performance, values-driven culture grounded in quality, service, and results. Since its founding in 2009, the firm has prioritized creating an environment where talented professionals are empowered to grow, innovate, and deliver meaningful impact for clients.Jimerson Birr has experienced sustained growth in recent years, expanding its statewide presence and investing in technology, operational systems, and leadership development initiatives. The firm continues to emphasize professional advancement, mentorship, community engagement, and innovative legal service delivery models designed to create opportunity for its team and value for its clients.“Culture is not accidental. It is built through high standards, strong leadership, and a shared commitment to excellence,” said Charles B. Jimerson , CEO of Jimerson Birr. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voice of our team. When you invest in your people and align around purpose, performance follows.”In addition to its recognition as a Top Workplace, Jimerson Birr has earned multiple honors for growth and culture, including repeated recognition as one of Florida’s Best Companies to Work For and other regional business distinctions.As the firm looks ahead, it remains focused on strengthening its team, enhancing client experience, and continuing to build a workplace where excellence is expected, collaboration is valued, and professional growth is prioritized.About Jimerson Birr: Established in 2009, Jimerson Birr is a Florida-based business law firm dedicated to exceeding client expectations through personalized legal strategies. Specializing in commercial disputes, transactions, and operational issues, the firm serves industries such as construction, banking, healthcare, manufacturing, real estate development, and community associations. With a focus on delivering tailored solutions, Jimerson Birr combines expertise and commitment to help businesses achieve their objectives. For more information about the firm, visit https://www.jimersonfirm.com/ Media Contact:Isabelle PerezCommunications Specialistmarketing@jimersonfirm.com(904) 389-0050

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.