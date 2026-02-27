Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Broome County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of Eslam Hegazy, who died on February 25, 2026 following an encounter with members of the Vestal Police Department (VPD) in Vestal, Broome County.

On February 25, VPD officers arrived at a house in Vestal following a 911 call. The officers arrived between 11:45 a.m. and 11:49 a.m., and encountered Mr. Hegazy outside the house holding a knife. During the encounter, officers told Mr. Hegazy to drop the knife. At one point, a Taser was deployed at Mr. Hegazy. Mr. Hegazy allegedly still held the knife when two officers discharged their service weapons, striking him. Mr. Hegazy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day. Officers recovered a knife from the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.