Revive Salon & Spa Expands Community Outreach Efforts in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Salon & Spa, a full-service beauty and wellness destination in Noblesville, is deepening its community impact through the expansion of its faith-based outreach initiative, “Revive Together.”Founded by Jamar and Leslie Wright, Revive Salon & Spa has built its reputation on providing high-quality hair, esthetics and massage services in a welcoming, uplifting environment. Now, the locally owned business is drawing attention not only for beauty and wellness offerings, but for its growing investment in service-driven community programs.Beauty with a Broader PurposeLocated at 16095 Prosperity Drive, Suite 400, Revive Salon & Spa offers haircuts, barbering, color, extensions, esthetics and waxing services, massage therapy, corporate chair massage, styling for bridal parties and special events. The team — known as the “Revive Tribe” — includes stylists, estheticians, massage therapists and front-desk professionals committed to creating a client experience centered on both excellence and encouragement.But for the Wrights, the mission extends beyond salon chairs.“We want to be more than a salon — we want to be a place of healing and connection,” said Leslie Wright. “Our goal is that every person who walks through our doors leaves feeling revived, inside and out.”Revive Together: Faith in ActionThe salon’s outreach arm, Revive Together, was created to foster faith-based connection and tangible community support throughout Noblesville and Central Indiana. The initiative includes: Christian Connectors – Launched in 2022 by Jamar Wright, this networking group brings together faith-driven entrepreneurs and community members to support local businesses, build meaningful relationships, and serve others.Revive Threads – Revive Salon & Spa has partnered with local vendors over the years to further extend its community impact. Currently the salon features select, customized handmade jewelry pieces, with proceeds helping fund initiatives that support women in crisis through Indianapolis-area ministries. Revive remains open to collaborating with additional local vendors who share a passion for giving back and strengthening the community.Pantry of Hope Collaboration – In years past Revive partnered with local organizations and businesses to support food assistance efforts in Warren Township, helping to get the pantry setup so that it could address food insecurity for families in need.A Noble Cause Collaboration – At Revive, giving back is part of what they want to be known for. All year long—especially during the holidays— the Revive tribe is proud to unite the community to collect food and clothing donations for The Noble Cause Foundation, serving families right in Noblesville.Revive A Friend – Launched in 2025, Revive A Friend was created as a meaningful way for Revive Salon & Spa to recognize and uplift individuals within the community who consistently go above and beyond—often without recognition. Understanding the challenges of everyday life and the importance of self-care, the Revive team created this initiative to pour into those who selflessly pour into others. Each month, nominations are collected from the community, and one deserving individual is selected to receive salon and spa services as a gesture of appreciation, restoration, and love. The Revive tribe looks forward to celebrating these honorees and shining a light on their quiet impact.Hope Indy Collaboration – Revive Salon & Spa partnered with Hope Indy to furnish a dedicated room that helps provide housing for women participating in the organization’s programs as they rebuild their lives after trauma. Through its support of Hope Indy and its mission to impart hope and healing by addressing both physical and spiritual needs, Revive reinforces its belief that the past does not define a person and that a renewed life is always within reach.A Growing Trend of Purpose-Driven BusinessAs consumers increasingly seek businesses aligned with their values, Revive Salon & Spa represents a growing movement of purpose-driven small businesses blending commerce with community care.In an industry often viewed as transactional, Revive aims to create a relational experience — where wellness and beauty services are paired with compassion, encouragement and service opportunities.About Revive Salon & SpaRevive Salon & Spa is a full-service salon and spa located in Noblesville, Indiana. Services include haircuts, color, extensions, esthetics, waxing, massage therapy, and event styling. The salon is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The salon is currently closed Sundays.To learn more, schedule an appointment, or get involved with Revive A Friend or Christian Connectors, visit revivellc.com.

