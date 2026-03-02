Ridgefield Partners Represents Trans West Logistics, LLC in its Sale to Jacko Logistics, LLC

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridgefield Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Trans West Logistics, LLC (“TWL”), an asset-based flatbed 3PL company, has been acquired by Jacko Logistics, LLC (“Jacko”), an asset-based dry van freight brokerage.Trans West was established in 2008 by Chris Hansen, who has been a dedicated operator in the specialty glass hauling industry since 1979. Through his expertise and dedication to client service, Mr. Hansen grew TWL into a key logistics partner to some of the Pacific Northwest’s largest manufacturers and distributors of commercial and automotive glass.Mr. Hansen commented, “After more than three decades growing Trans West into a premier specialty glass carrier, I decided the time was right to make an exit. Ridgefield Partners helped prepare Trans West for sale, conducted a thorough marketing and brought the perfect buyer to the table. We were able to push through due diligence, resolve minor issues, and close the acquisition with Jacko Logistics very quickly.”Jacko Logistics will integrate TWL’s brokerage and fleet dispatch operations into its Vancouver, Washington headquarters while maintaining use of TWL’s yard and warehouse in Ellensburg.David Petrino, CEO of Jacko Logistics said, “Trans West's specialty glass business and solid reputation for service represented a tremendous opportunity for Jacko Logistics to expand and diversify its core business. This acquisition marries those qualities with Jacko's depth of capabilities, resources, and dedication to disciplined service and to create an unbeatable combination for growth and continued high level service to our customers.”Ridgefield’s advisory team was led by Jay Rundle (Managing Director) and Austin Woodring (Associate).About Ridgefield PartnersRidgefield Partners is a specialized mergers & acquisitions firm servicing middle-market companies throughout North America. Ridgefield combines a proven track record in M&A, private equity, and investment banking with the perspective of having owned, operated, and sold businesses as principals. Ridgefield has offices in Denver, Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Memphis, Houston, and Indianapolis.Website: www.ridgefieldpartners.com

