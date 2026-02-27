Sotheby's Concierge Auctions to Sell Rare, 80± Acre Jackson Hole, Wyoming Legacy Property

Two 40± acre parcels with unobstructed Grand Teton views offered as a package or individually in cooperation with Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

The opportunity to own 80± acres on Pine Siskin Road with unobstructed Grand Teton views is not only rare, it’s generational.” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A once-in-a-generation, 80± acre legacy property located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming’s prestigious Stonecrop neighborhood, is set to sell at auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Meredith Landino with Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Bidding is scheduled to open on 17 March and will culminate on 31 March via the firm's online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

Offered as a package or individually, the two 40± acre parcels at 990 and 1100 W. Pine Siskin Road command unobstructed views of the Grand Teton, the Teton Range, and the valley representing one of the largest private offerings to surface in this coveted enclave in recent years.

“This is the kind of offering that defines a market cycle,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "The opportunity to own 80± acres on Pine Siskin Road with unobstructed Grand Teton views is not only rare, it’s generational. Our platform, with its defined timeline and global reach will activate the market to find the right buyer or buyers who understand its significance and development opportunity.”

"Few destinations balance raw wilderness with genuine sophistication quite like Jackson, and acreage of this caliber simply does not become available in this valley,” said Landino. "To have two elevated parcels of this size and location available simultaneously––whether combined into a singular legacy estate or held independently––is extraordinarily rare. Working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions provides the global exposure and structured timeline necessary for an opportunity of this magnitude."

990 W. Pine Siskin Road encompasses 40± acres, including an 884 sq/ft caretaker cabin. It is ideal as a private retreat, guest quarters, or on-site living during completion of a future main residence.

Adjacent 1100 W. Pine Siskin Road, also 40± acres, provides privacy, views, and close proximity to the town of Jackson, world-class Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, and National Parks. The property includes an existing residence and four-car garage. The residence is unfinished, offering the opportunity for a buyer to complete, renovate, or redevelop to their own taste. The site’s unobstructed, elevated vantage point frames the Tetons in dramatic fashion, offering a buyer the freedom to design and construct a bespoke estate of lasting architectural significance.

Together, the parcels create an 80± acre Wyoming holding of exceptional rarity––offering not only scale and privacy, but meaningful control and flexibility in one of the valley’s most tightly held enclaves. Whether envisioned as a singular generational estate or two distinct compounds, the offering combines sought-after views with immediate proximity to Jackson’s most celebrated natural and cultural destinations.

Located minutes from Amangani and the gates of Grand Teton National Park, the property offers immediate access to hiking, wildlife viewing, and fly fishing along the Snake River. Winter recreation at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort is equally convenient, while the dining, galleries, and boutiques of Jackson’s Town Square are accessible just a short drive away.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Kyle Cutcliffe of Manual Media and Sargent Schutt.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

