Aker BioMarine Brings 'Getting in Shape: Body & Mind' to Expo West 2026

Science-backed ingredient innovations spotlight muscle strength, metabolic health, brain performance, and superior nutrient absorption

LYSAKER, NORWAY, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine , a global leader in marine-based health and nutrition ingredients, is bringing its latest science-backed solutions to Booth #3400 during Natural Products Expo West 2026 under the theme “Getting in Shape: Body & Mind.” As the countdown to Expo West 2026 begins, Aker BioMarine is excited to be part of the world’s largest natural products trade show. This year, the company is highlighting a simple but powerful idea: getting in shape isn’t just about the body, it’s about the mind, too.Today’s consumers are looking for solutions that support strength, energy, focus, and resilience together. Weight management, performance nutrition, and brain health are no longer separate conversations — they’re interconnected. From muscle retention during weight loss to cognitive performance and nutrient absorption, an active lifestyle depends on physical and mental health working in sync. At the same time, customers are eager to innovate alongside brands, seeking product solutions that proactively meet these evolving consumer expectations and deliver holistic, science-backed benefits.“At Aker BioMarine, we see today’s wellness landscape as an opportunity for brands to evolve beyond single metrics and deliver more holistic solutions,” said Simon Seward, CEO, Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients. “At Natural Products Expo West, we look forward to showcasing how our science-backed ingredients enable our partners to build differentiated, future-focused products that support active bodies and minds alike.”At Booth #3400, visitors will discover how Aker BioMarine’s portfolio of ingredients works together to support an active body and mind:Superba Krill: The world’s leading, most researched krill oil ingredient brand, delivering the purest, highest concentration of phospholipid omega-3s (EPA & DHA), choline, and astaxanthin, for superior absorption, and cellular-level health benefits.Revervia: Delivers exceptionally pure, high-concentration DHA through a low-impact fermentation process, making it a sustainable, high-performance omega-3 solution for modern wellness.Lysoveta: Delivers brain-ready LPC-bound EPA/DHA in the form your body prefers, promoting targeted brain delivery, neurogenesis & cognitive vitality, and neuroprotection.PL+ Technology: A natural marine phospholipid delivery platform designed to maximize nutrient absorption for hard-to-absorb ingredients.Every day of the show, attendees can put both body and mind to the test at Aker BioMarine’s interactive Batak reaction wall, where speed, coordination, and focus take center stage. Visitors are invited to step up to the challenge, test their reaction time, and walk away with a complimentary sample of Superba Krill or Lysoveta to help fuel their active lifestyle.Raise a Glass to Strength That Stays—Supporting Muscle in the GLP-1 EraWednesday, March 4 | 3:00–6:00 PM | Booth #3400Join Aker BioMarine for complimentary drinks and conversation as the team explores findings from its 2025 muscle study, highlighting why maintaining muscle strength and metabolic health is essential to staying active during weight loss, particularly in the GLP-1 era. As more consumers pursue weight management solutions, preserving lean muscle and sustaining strength have become critical components of long-term wellness. Attendees will learn how Superba Krill supports an active body without sacrificing performance. Guests will also have the opportunity to win a “Strength That Stays” kit featuring wellness favorites designed to keep them moving.Fuel Your Mind Coffee Bar—Getting in Shape Starts with Brain HealthThursday, March 5 | 10:00 AM–1:00 PM | Booth #3400An active body needs a sharp mind. Kick off the day with coffee at Aker BioMarine’s ‘Fuel Your Mind Coffee Bar’ and discover how cognitive health supports reaction time, focus, and everyday performance. Attendees will learn how Lysoveta, the first and only LPC omega-3, delivers EPA and DHA directly to the brain, supports mental clarity and cognitive resilience.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health and nutrition innovator that develops sustainable marine-based health ingredients. By harnessing the natural, nutritional power of krill and algae, Aker BioMarine has a unique position in its industry by helping address global health challenges, such as omega-3 deficiencies. The ingredient portfolio consists of Superba KrillOil, Lysoveta, Revervia, and PL+™, and our business model focusses on investing in science to validate the superior delivery of omega-3 benefits possible by krill oil. Aker BioMarine is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

