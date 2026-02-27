19 Independent Candidates Announce Strategic Coalition to Break Two Party Control in Congress on March 3rd

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: The Independent Candidate Network announces a coordinated coalition of 19 candidates running for U.S. House seats with a strategic objective: secure 5 to 10 seats in 2026 and deny either major party unilateral control. The coalition will detail three specific legislative reforms designed to restore House floor procedures, eliminate power concentration in party leadership, and build working coalitions around policy substance rather than partisan identity.WHEN: Tuesday, March 3, 2026, 12:00 PM EST (Setup begins 10:00 AM) Press conference concludes 1:00 PM / One hour media availability followsWHERE: 3rd Street Verge & Sidewalk National Mall Washington, D.C.SPEAKERS: Paul Burton, ICN Chairman (Arizona CD4 candidate) Loren Colin, Vice Chairman (California CD34 candidate) Karen Ortiz, Board Member (New York CD12 candidate) Eight to twelve additional candidates representing distinct geographic and ideological perspectivesCONTEXT: According to Pew Research Center data, congressional approval stands at 20 percent. The ICN operates on the premise that the two party framework itself is the structural dysfunction.QUOTE: "Party loyalty is a structural problem with policy consequences. We solve for the structure, and policy outcomes improve." — Paul Burton, ICN ChairmanABOUT THE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE NETWORK : The Independent Candidate Network currently consists of 19 candidates for U.S. House seats who believe the two party framework has become incapable of delivering legislative results. Additional candidates continue to join and grow the coalition. The ICN prioritizes legislative function over party loyalty and policy substance over procedural maneuvering.MEDIA CONTACT:

