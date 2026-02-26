NEWS RELEASE: DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DCCA TO HOST NATIONAL CONSUMER PROTECTION WEEK FAIR

Annual Event Connects Consumers with Trusted Resources

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 26, 2026

HONOLULU — National Consumer Protection Week (NCPW) starts March 1, 2026. It serves as a significant annual event dedicated to raising awareness about consumer rights and educating the public on avoiding fraud and scams. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) will commemorate NCPW by hosting a free Consumer Protection Fair from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 on the fourth floor of the State Capitol at 415 South Beretania Street. Metered parking is available for the public.

“Fraud and scams continue to evolve, but so do our efforts to protect the public. National Consumer Protection Week gives us the opportunity to connect directly with residents, share practical tips and reinforce that consumer protection is a shared responsibility,” said DCCA Director Nadine Ando.

Organizations participating in the National Consumer Protection Week Fair on Thursday, March 5, include:

AARP

American Red Cross

Blood Bank of Hawai‘i

Better Business Bureau

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Elderly Affairs Division – City and County of Honolulu

Tax Relief Section – City and County of Honolulu

Real Property Assessment Division – City and County of Honolulu

Executive Office on Aging – Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP)

Hawai‘i Credit Union League

Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA)

Hawai‘i HomeOwnership Center

Hawai‘i Pacific University

Hawai‘i State Health Insurance Assistance Program (Hawai‘i SHIP)

Hawaiian Electric Co.

HMSA

IRS – Taxpayer Advocate Service

Social Security Administration

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program – State of Hawai‘i

911 Board – State of Hawai‘i

Department of Taxation – State of Hawai‘i

Public Utilities Commission – State of Hawai‘i

Mediation Center of the Pacific

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

Various divisions from the state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA)

###

NCPW Fair 2026 – Graphic