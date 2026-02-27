Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,596 in the last 365 days.

Dayton man faces federal child pornography crimes involving victim under 5 years old

DAYTON, Ohio – United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Christopher Houck, 20, of Dayton, has been charged federally with child pornography crimes involving a child under the age of 5.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dayton man faces federal child pornography crimes involving victim under 5 years old

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.