Dayton man faces federal child pornography crimes involving victim under 5 years old

DAYTON, Ohio – United States Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II and Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Christopher Houck, 20, of Dayton, has been charged federally with child pornography crimes involving a child under the age of 5.

