Honduran National Sentenced to 24 Months in Federal Prison for Aggravated Identity Theft

Fort Myers, Florida – Elvis Reniery Callejas Flores (43, Honduras) has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kyle C. Dudek to two years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft. Callejas Flores pleaded guilty on September 4, 2025. United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe made the announcement.

