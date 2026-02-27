Prepared to save lives: Expanding AED access gives Islanders peace of mind

CANADA, February 27 - February is Heart Month, and while many Islanders are out enjoying winter activities, safety remains a top priority. Across PEI, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) play an essential role in helping communities respond quickly during cardiac emergencies.

There are currently 467 AEDs registered in the provincial GoodSAM registry as of January 26. This represents a 25 per cent increase in registered devices since PEI transitioned to the new registry in April 2025. This growing number of registered AEDs means 9-1-1 communications officers can direct callers to the nearest device more quickly during an emergency.

James Orchard, general manager of Island EMS, says the increase in registered AEDs is already strengthening emergency response across the province.

“Thousands of out of hospital cardiac arrests happen in Canada every year, but quick action can make all the difference,” he says. “When CPR and an AED are used right away, a person’s chance of surviving increases significantly.”

He says Islanders are a key part of that success. “If you think someone may be in cardiac arrest, call 9-1-1 immediately. Communications officers can guide you through CPR and, using the provincial registry, direct you to the nearest AED so help can begin right away.”

The Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park at Brookvale is one example of how AEDs support safety in busy public spaces. The park welcomes up to 50,000 visitors each winter for skiing, snowboarding, fat biking, tubing, snowshoeing and more. With so many people active on the hill and trails every day, having AEDs close by is an important part of keeping visitors safe.

The park’s operations lead, Erin Curley, knows firsthand how important it is to be prepared for health emergencies. Brookvale has a long history of safety planning, including a trained ski patrol team and staff who work throughout the park. AEDs have become one of the most reassuring tools on site.

“I do not feel as anxious about what would happen in the case of a cardiac emergency because we have the AEDs and the training to use them,” Curley says. “That level of preparedness really puts me at ease.”

Visitors have shared similar feelings. “People have come up to me or have gotten in touch with me to let me know that having the devices visible around the park gives them a sense of comfort,” she adds.

Brookvale added its first AEDs about 20 years ago, starting with two units. As AEDs became more affordable and more widely used, the park expanded its supply. Today, six AEDs are installed throughout the property, including on every lodge floor, at the top of the hill and near the racecourse, making them easy to reach no matter where an emergency happens.

Across PEI, AEDs continue to play a vital role in emergency response. In the third quarter of 2025, 9-1-1 communications officers accessed the provincial AED registry 41 times during suspected or confirmed cardiac arrests. This shows how often these devices support lifesaving efforts in communities across the Island.

As Islanders stay active, having these devices close by helps build a safer and more prepared province. Heart Month is a good time to learn where AEDs are located and how simple they are to use, so everyone feels ready to help if an emergency happens.