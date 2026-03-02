Long Island Aquarium Logo Easter Brunch and Egg Hunt @ Long Island Aquarium Holiday Brunch at the Long Island Aquarium overlooking the Peconic River

Long Island Aquarium unveils spring events including Easter and Mother’s Day brunches, camps, expos and after-hours tastings for all ages on the East End.

RIVERHEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Spring at Long Island Aquarium with Festive Brunches, Family Fun, Camps, and Special Events All Season Long

The Long Island Aquarium is pleased to announce an array of spring events taking place within the Aquarium this season. Reservations can be made online or by calling 631.208.9200, ext. 426. Learn more at www.longislandaquarium.com/events.

Easter Brunch - April 5 • Seatings at: 10am • 12pm • 2pm

Enjoy a delicious Easter brunch in our waterfront Sea Star Ballroom, featuring traditional brunch fare, a craft station for the kids and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Complete your day with a visit to the Aquarium, your admission to the Aquarium is included with the brunch fee.

$78* (adults 13+) • $42* (3-12) • $10.35* (2 & under).

Penguin Egg Hunt – Free with Aquarium Admission. Look for eggs, win prizes! Takes place Saturday & Sunday (4/4/26 & 4/5/26).

Funcation Winter Camp - April 22-26 • 9am-5pm

Working during the April Break? Drop your kids off for some Spring Break Fun at the Aquarium. Kids 5-11 will tour the Aquarium, feed the sting rays, check out the Sea Lion Show, visit the Arcade, watch a movie, make a craft and more! You can send your child for the entire week, or just for a day or two. You’ll be assured that your child is having a good time in a safe, fun and educational environment.

$65* per day / $275* per week.

Princess Tea Party • April 12

Get your little Prince and Princess and head to the Princess Tea Party! They’ll dance and sing with all their favorite Princesses as you treasure this amazing moment. Formal white-glove tea service will be served in the elegant Sea Star Ballroom, with finger sandwiches and sweets. You’ll get the photos of a lifetime, as you watch your little one have the time of their life, all right here on Long Island!

$55* (adults 13+) • $49* (3-12) • $10.35* (2 & under)

LI Bridal Expo - Sunday, April 26 • 12pm-3pm

Meet more than 40 top wedding professionals and take a tour of the beautiful grounds and facilities including the indoor waterfall and breathtaking aquarium setting, plus the spectacular Sea Star Ballroom overlooking the scenic Peconic River.

$10* in advance • $20* at the door

Mother’s Day Brunch • May 10 •

Seatings at: 10am • 12pm • 2pm •4pm

Create treasured memories with a beautiful Mother’s Day Brunch in our spectacular Sea Star Ballroom. Complete your day with a visit to the Aquarium (before or after your brunch session), your all-day admission is included with the brunch fee.

$78* (adults 13+) • $42* (3-12) • $10.35* (2 & under)

Taste the East End • June 13 • 7pm-10:30pm

If you love our Fish & Sips event, you don’t want to miss our summer version, a flavor-filled night of food pairings with local craft beer, wine and cider! Plus live music throughout the property and the Aquarium after hours!

$105* (adults 21+ only)

*All prices plus tax. Members save 10%. 3.5% discount on purchases made exclusively in cash. 72-hour cancellation policy, within 72 hours you’ll get aquarium credit, no refund.



About Long Island Aquarium

The Long Island Aquarium provides an interactive and exciting educational experience by capturing the visitors’ imaginations and emphasizing the importance of marine life and environmental preservation. Featuring a large all-living Coral Reef display, a 120,000-gallon Shark habitat, year-round sea lion shows, African Penguins, numerous touch tanks and more than 100 exhibits, including the lavish indoor gardens of our Butterflies, Bugs and Bees Exhibit!

Named a Top 10 Aquarium for Children by Parents Magazine, the Long Island Aquarium is open daily (Closed Christmas & Thanksgiving Days). You can add to the fun with an overnight stay at the waterfront Hyatt Place Long Island/East End or The Preston Hotel, both located adjacent to the Aquarium property. For more information, please visit www.LongIslandAquarium.com.

