Governor Hochul Appoints New York State's First-Ever Director of Security and Intelligence

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the appointment of Colin Ahern to serve as New York State's first-ever Director of Security and Intelligence (DSI). In this role, Director Ahern, who previously served as New York State's Chief Cyber Officer, will provide strategic direction and further unify the State’s security assets on national security and intelligence matters. The DSI will also coordinate statewide activities to better respond to global risks and seize opportunities for advancing the defense industrial base and technologies crucial to national security.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and the threats we face are more complex and interconnected than ever before, which is why we need to be aggressive, innovative and adaptive in the way we combat new threats and adversaries,” Governor Hochul said. “To meet these challenges and seize these opportunities, I am appointing Colin Ahern as the State’s first Director of Security and Intelligence. Colin has served New York State well as our first-ever Chief Cyber Officer combatting cyber threats, and now, he will take his work to a new level collaborating with state, local and federal government partners to ensure we are meeting this moment head on, and keeping our state and community safe from new and emerging threats.”

The Director of Security and Intelligence will report directly to Director of State Operations Jackie Bray, and will coordinate across state agencies, local governments, federal partners and the private sector to ensure a whole-of-state response to foreign malign influence, hybrid warfare and other national security issues. Furthermore, the DSI will champion and advocate for investment in New York’s defense and security industries, facilitating partnerships in key areas including the defense industrial base, drones, quantum, and other technologies crucial to national security.

Director of Security and Intelligence Colin Ahern said, "It’s an honor to be named New York State’s first Director of Security and Intelligence and to continue working to help keep New Yorkers safe. New York continues to meet today’s challenges, stepping up to strengthen our security, defense, and intelligence efforts, and I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued leadership and commitment to making sure New York remains a national leader in security and intelligence."

Director Ahern brings nearly two decades of experience in intelligence and security to this new role. He previously served as the State’s first Chief Cyber Officer. He is a decorated former U.S. Army officer, Bronze Star recipient and veteran of two tours in Afghanistan. Director Ahern has also taught hybrid warfare, intelligence, and cybersecurity at Columbia University and the George C. Marshall Center for European Security Studies, is a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations, and holds an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business.

Michaela Lee will be the Acting Chief Cyber Officer until a permanent Chief Cyber Officer is named.