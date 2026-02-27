The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features St. Louis Collaborative Divorce Attorney and Mental Health Expert

ST. LOUIS , MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- St Louis collaborative divorce lawyer, Susan Amato and divorce coach, Catherine Hasler were recently featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast highlighting the value of Collaborative Divorce and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals from around the country to explore different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce.“In the Collaborative Divorce process, we are looking out for the needs of our clients and the needs of their family. We are not looking to prove our case; we are looking to solve their problem in a way that everyone can say yes." said Amato. In a Collaborative Divorce the divorcing couple agree to resolve their case together and to not fight things out in a court driven process. “In a Collaborative Divorce, you can have a disagreement and still come to a conclusion that you can both live with and that's what we set the stage for,” said Denise Hausler.From March 1 st to 8 th , Collaborative Divorce professionals in the St. Louis area are offering free 30-minute virtual consultations as part of the 5 th annual Divorce With Respect Week. Anyone interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional during Divorce With Respect Week can visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com to schedule a free consultation with a professional near them.To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit our Podbean or watch it on Youtube

