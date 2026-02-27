AmericanWritingAwards.com Announces Winners of the 2026 Podcast of the Year Awards

Grand Prize Honors Go to abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast

Podcasting is a democratizing force, giving anyone with a message and a microphone the ability to reach a global audience.” — Ira Glass

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

🎙️ GRAND PRIZE WINNER

PODCAST OF THE YEAR 2026

abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast

Host: Blake Pfeil

Listen: https://www.blakepfeil.com/aar-podcast.html

The Grand Prize for Overall Podcast of the Year has been awarded to abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast, hosted by Blake Pfeil.

Intentionally styled with a lowercase “a,” abandoned guides listeners through immersive audio experiences that recreate Pfeil’s explorations of abandoned spaces across the United States and around the world. Through cinematic sound design and deeply reflective storytelling, the podcast examines American history and culture, community, economics, the environment, and mental health—encouraging listeners to activate their imaginations as tools for reflection and healing.

Judges praised the podcast for its originality, emotional depth, and powerful cultural insight.

2026 CATEGORY WINNERS

Best Female Hosted

• Beyond My Years — Ana Torres

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beyond-my-years/id1754361513

• On the Table with Ashley — Ashley Gould

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/on-the-table-with-ashley/id1719184248

Education

• Science of Reading: The Podcast — Susan Lambert

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/science-of-reading-the-podcast/id1483513974

Adventure & Travel

• abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast — Blake Pfeil

https://www.blakepfeil.com/aar-podcast

Personal Journeys

• abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast — Blake Pfeil

https://www.blakepfeil.com/aar-podcast

Parenting

• This is Now: Parenting Teens Today — Tiffany Dhooge

https://childrensharbor.org/podcast/

Kids & Family

• Spill the Tea with Virginia Lee: Secrets of High Achieving Teens — Virginia Lee

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/spill-the-tea-the-secrets-of-high-achieving-teens/id1768118748

Science

• Whimsical Wavelengths – A Science Podcast — Dr. Jeffrey Zurek

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stories-of-impact/id1519411454

Social Change

• Stories of Impact — Tavia Gilbert

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/stories-of-impact/id1519411454

Motivation & Success

• No Ordinary Monday — Chris Baron

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/no-ordinary-monday/id1830965307

Interview Style

• Race Of Your Own — Vergi Rodriguez

https://www.youtube.com/@raceofyourown/videos

Self Improvement & Wellness

• The Latitude Adjustment: An Aging Heroes Podcast — Randolph “Rusty” Harrison & Erica Schwarting Harrison

https://open.spotify.com/show/2rzmuAwbxPkYszRvToaRof

Finance & Investing

• Escape The Clock: How to Become Financially Free and Have the Option Not to Work — Daniel C. Rodgers

www.escapetheclock.com/podcast

Religion & Spirituality

• The Medic and the Mufti Podcast: Big Questions About the Human Being – Islam and Biomedicine in Dialogue — Dr. Aasim I. Padela

https://medicineandislam.org/the-medic-and-the-mufti/

Best Male Hosted

• Stories from Real Life — Melvin E. Edwards

https://www.podpage.com/stories-from-real-life/

Horror & Paranormal

• Believing the Bizarre: Paranormal Podcast — Charles Leopold & Tyler Perry

https://believingthebizarre.com/

Business

• Freelance Writing Direct with Estelle — Estelle Erasmus

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/freelance-writing-direct-with-estelle-conversations/id1647429472

• The Best of Book Marketing Podcast — Lainey Cameron & Paulette Stout

https://www.bestofbookmarketing.com

Health

• Grieving Parents Sharing Hope — Laura Diehl

https://www.gpshope.org/

Society & Culture

• Brave Blocks — Greg Bernard

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/4f3039a3-a5c7-42a8-ade6-afab97851a5d/brave-blocks

• The Fine Print — Rudelle Dhawan

https://open.spotify.com/show/4ecSkZYmOH6bg0qRZOhvAp?si=ba56c79161974e04

Crime

• Horrorwood: True Crime in Tinseltown — Kate McCoy & Kevin Corbett

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/horrorwood-true-crime-in-tinseltown/ id1635143133

Diversity & Inclusion

• Cultureful — Jess Lin

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cultureful/id1714884799

History

• The Mississippi River: The FIRST Streaming Platform — Herman Boyd

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5cZjokC5v1oQOS4Ny4frGy?si=44be75c2a3d4464d

Sports

• Black in Sports — Edward Cutliff

https://www.spreaker.com/show/4231790/episodes/feed

Games & Hobbies

• GLOA MBA Edition — Greysen “P. Grey” Williams

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9f99eb10-5cee-4cd0-b411-83e9ccf62406/gloa-mba-edition

Government & Organizations

• Back From Beyond – Moab, Utah — Molly Marcello

https://airmedia.org/talent/molly-marcello

Leisure

• What Are You Reading? What Are You Writing? — Karen E. Osborne

www.KarenEOsborne.com/blog-1

• Living the Dream: French Riviera — Cecile Liconnet

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/living-the-dream-french-riviera/id1857969829

Humor & Satire

• Home for the Holidays

https://homefortheholidays.buzzsprout.com

Fiction

• Home for the Holidays

https://homefortheholidays.buzzsprout.com

Celebrating Excellence in Podcasting

The 2026 Podcast of the Year Awards recognize creators who elevate storytelling, amplify diverse voices, and inspire audiences worldwide. This year’s winners represent the extraordinary range, creativity, and innovation shaping today’s podcast industry.

For a complete list of winners and additional information, please visit:

www.AmericanWritingAwards.com

