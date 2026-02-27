Submit Release
REACTION: Israeli High Court grants urgent request from 19 humanitarian organisations providing aid into Gaza

The Israeli High Court has ruled in favour of an urgent request from 19 humanitarian organisations, including Oxfam, for an interim order which would prevent the cessation of all activities until a final ruling is reached. 

In response, Oxfam’s Policy Lead, Bushra Khalidi, said:  

“We are grateful that our request for an interim order has been agreed. Although this news is positive, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains critical and we don’t yet know what effect this ruling will have. 

“When the court issues its final decision on the petition submitted by Oxfam and others, we hope it recognizes the very real threat to civilian lives and upholds humanitarian principles and international law.” 

