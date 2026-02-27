Welcome spring at MDC’s Cape Girardeau Nature Center this March

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Shake off the winter blues with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). MDC staff at the Cape Girardeau Nature Center will host many events this March, including:

Nature Center at Night - Marvelous Morels March 6 from 5-7:30 p.m.: Learn how to identify true morels versus their look-alikes and discover the habitats where morels are most likely to be found. MDC staff will also discuss the seasonal conditions needed for morel growth. Participants will learn about safe and ethical collection along with how to prepare morels for the table. Registration is not required.

Conservation Adults -Yoga March 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.: This beginner friendly yoga class is designed for participants ages 16 and older, and yoga mats will be provided. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle. Any participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a participating adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owA.

Stream to Skillet: Trout Cooking March 26 from 12-1 p.m.: Learn two different recipes for turning a trout catch into a delicious meal. This event is designed for participants ages 16 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owq.

Hiking at Saint Francois State Park March 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Hike the 3.4- mile Swimming Deer Trail along the Current River. Pack a lunch and enjoy the emerging spring scenery. Participants can meet at the nature center and carpool to the state park. Swimming Deer Trail is a moderately-difficult trail with a 300-foot elevation gain. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owp.

Find a complete list of upcoming events are Cape Girardeau Nature Center at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o35.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.