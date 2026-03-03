Mission Success Top of Mind for Army Teams - TrellisWare at AUSA Global Force to Talk Tactical Communications

TrellisWare TW Shadow 750 Radio

TrellisWare waveforms & radios provide allied soldiers with the most resilient & interoperable MANET systems available. Leading solution provider to discuss how NATO interoperability & resiliency are key to the US military & allied forces worldwide.

TrellisWare's solutions are globally trusted, mission-proven, and fully interoperable with other NATO nations’ communications systems, which is key for allied teams across the globe.”
— Matt Fallows, VP of Global Business Development

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrellisWare Technologies, Inc., the trusted leader in resilient waveforms and interoperable tactical radios, today announced that the company will be exhibiting in Booth #1617 at AUSA Global Force taking place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL, on February 23 – 27. The company will be showcasing its industry-leading suite of tactical radios and embeddable data links on full-spectrum, multi-waveform Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions. TrellisWare hardware and waveforms power U.S. and joint partner mission success through resilient and interoperable communications across contested and congested spectrum anywhere in the world.

“The TrellisWare offering represents the most advanced, yet smallest and lowest cost MANET solutions available, powered by a suite of waveforms designed specifically to support high-throughput command and control links as well as reliable operation in highly contested environments where spectrum is denied,” says Matt Fallows, Vice President, Global Business Development and Customer Support for TrellisWare. “Coupled with the fact that our solutions are globally trusted, mission-proven, and fully interoperable with other NATO nations’ communications systems is key for allied teams across the globe.”

TrellisWare will feature its new TW Shadow™ 750 radio, its TW Spirit™ 860 radio, and the company’s TW Ghost™ 881 embedded module. The low-cost TW-750 radio expands TrellisWare’s family of radios with a highly integrated handheld solution to address mission-critical communications challenges, putting resilient and assured communications capabilities directly in the users’ hands for simplified operation. The TrellisWare TW-860 is the best and most functional soldier-worn radio that boasts industry-leading size, weight, and power (SWaP) supporting wideband and ECCM narrowband MANET. The TW-881 is the smallest, lightest, and most capable SDR for plug-and-play integration of resilient full-spectrum data links for unmanned systems. All TrellisWare products are purpose-built and mission-proven to provide resilient communications and more.

TW-750 Radio Features Include:
• Built-in speaker & microphone, dual Push-to-Talk (PTT), 32 Talk Groups, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, and multi-constellation GNSS.
• TSM™ waveform for interoperability with existing TrellisWare radios and partner solutions.
• Optional Katana™ waveform for assured communications in the most congested and contested environments.
• Narrowband Line-of-Sight (NB LOS) waveform for interoperability with FM/AM radios.
• MIL-rugged construction and long battery life.
• USB-C fast charging and power delivery capability.
• Designed for FIPS 140-3 compliance.
• Comprehensive suite of accessories to support a variety of CONOPS.

TrellisWare’s MANET waveforms are the backbone of tactical communications due to their exceptional flexibility, security, and reliability. The company’s Barrage™ Relay technology delivers proven scalability and performance, ensuring quality of service without ever compromising operational demands as they evolve, therefore always enabling users to stay connected when it matters most.

To schedule a meeting with TrellisWare executives in advance, please contact the company via sales@trellisware.com or stop by booth #1617 during the show. For more information about TrellisWare, please visit www.trellisware.com.

Peter Nilsson
TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.
pnilsson@trellisware.com
About

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in San Diego, California, TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. TrellisWare's waveforms are the industry standard for resilient Mobile Ad Hoc Networking (MANET) communications that power a wide array of interoperable Software Defined Radios (SDRs) that help ensure mission success across today's highly contested battlespaces. The company provides unmatched spectrum support, develops products that are engineered for seamless network scalability, and provides extreme mobility in the most challenging RF environments. For more information, please call 858-753-1600 or write to sales@trellisware.com.

