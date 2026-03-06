AP&I Announces Joint Initiative to Advance Brownfield Readiness and Environmental Remediation Solutions

Supporting community‑aligned remediation through the integration of NGAG’s engineered material technology.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp (OTCMKTS:AWSL)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I) (OTC: AWSL) announces a Joint Initiative with Continuum Environmental Group (CEG) to expand brownfield readiness and support community aligned remediation pathways. As part of this initiative, CEG is integrating NGAG’s engineered material technology — developed by Next Generation Agriculture Inc. (NGAG), a wholly owned subsidiary of AP&I — into its remediation workflows to enhance soil conditioning and site stabilization capabilities within established regulatory frameworks.“CEG’s integration of NGAG’s proprietary technology represents a meaningful step forward in our commitment to responsible innovation and community focused environmental solutions,” said Kevin Bagnall, AP&I CEO and Chairman. “AP&I’s role in this Joint Initiative is to support the responsible integration of NGAG’s technology within a governance framework that emphasizes transparency, compliance, and long term community benefit.”NGAG provided additional context on how its material is intended to function within remediation workflows.“NGAG’s engineered material technology was developed to support soil structure, water dynamics, and biological activity in challenging environments,” said Martin Driscoll, President of NGAG. “By incorporating our technology which increases moth macro and micro mineral extraction by plants into their process, CEG is strengthening the soil conditioning and restoration components of their remediation projects while maintaining full alignment with regulatory expectations.”CEG leadership highlighted the practical, field ready value of the integration.“Integrating NGAG’s engineered material technology into our workflows supports CEG’s commitment to practical, field ready solutions,” said Matt Joen, President of Continuum Environmental Group. “This Joint Initiative with AP&I strengthens our ability to address complex site conditions in a way that is technically sound, regulator aligned, and responsive to the needs of the communities we serve.”CEG’s technical team echoed the technology’s alignment with their remediation approach.“NGAG’s technology provides soil conditioning benefits that complement our remediation approach,” said Chris Young, Senior Chemist at Continuum Environmental Group. “Its integration supports our field objectives while remaining consistent with regulatory expectations.”This Joint Initiative reflects AP&I’s commitment to governance driven environmental solutions and CEG’s focus on practical, field ready remediation approaches. Together, the organizations aim to support communities and engineering teams working to advance complex or stalled brownfield sites toward productive reuse.About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. is a diversified environmental technology company delivering sustainable solutions across infrastructure, agriculture, and ecological restoration. Through its subsidiaries—including K.B. Industries and Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)—AP&I transforms recycled materials and natural resources into high-performance products that address global challenges. Its flagship product, KBI Flexi-Pave, is the world’s first porous paving system made from recycled tires, widely used in shoreline protection, urban infrastructure, and erosion control. NGAG’s ASCOGEL™ bio-stimulant enhances soil health and crop resilience, supporting regenerative agriculture and climate-smart farming. With a mission rooted in circular economy principles and ESG alignment, AP&I continues to expand its impact across international markets.About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™)Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG™), a division of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp., is advancing the future of sustainable farming through science-driven innovation. At the heart of NGAG’s portfolio is ASCOGEL™, a proprietary bio-stimulant formulation designed to enhance plant establishment, optimize water retention, and improve soil structure. Engineered to mitigate risks from drought and excessive rainfall, ASCOGEL™ supports resilient crop performance and significantly boosts yield potential. NGAG’s mission is to empower growers with eco-conscious solutions that align with global agricultural demands and ESG priorities.About KBI Flexi-PaveKBI Flexi-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI's proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBI Flexi-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTC Markets including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.