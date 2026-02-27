Governor Matt Meyer Issues Statement on the Unanimous Upholding of Senate Bill 21 by the Delaware Supreme Court

WILMINGTON — Today, Governor Matt Meyer issued the following statement in response to the Delaware Supreme Court unanimously upholding Senate Bill 21:

“Delaware is the gold standard locale for global companies to do business, as it has been for more than 100 years, and today’s Supreme Court decision further affirms that fact. The Delaware franchise remains strong because of our state’s commitment to providing clear and predictable corporate governance rules and our ability to sustain a business-friendly environment.



“This past year was a period of monumental growth for Delaware, with a sharp increase in corporate incorporations in 2025, both in absolute terms and relative to other states. In short, SB-21 is working, and I’m glad it will continue to be the law.”

The Court’s full opinion can be found here.

Key Statistics on the State of Delaware’s Corporate Franchise:

The number of incorporated entities in Delaware grew from 2.1 million in 2024 to 2.2 million in 2025.

New Growth – In the first 10 months of 2025:

Nearly 280,000 new entities incorporated in Delaware.



A 14% increase compared to the first 10 months of 2024.





