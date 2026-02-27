National Association of Tax Professionals Supports Bipartisan IRS Administration Reform Legislation

APPLETON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) has formally submitted a letter supporting the bipartisan Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act introduced by Senate Finance Committee leadership, legislation aimed at strengthening IRS administration, reinforcing professional standards and improving taxpayer service.The bill includes provisions tying continuing education requirements to preparer tax identification number (PTIN) eligibility, strengthening oversight of paid tax preparers and enhancing enforcement tools designed to deter fraudulent or unqualified preparer activity.“Our members see firsthand how professional standards and clear IRS guidance protect taxpayers and strengthen voluntary compliance,” said Scott Artman, CEO of NATP. “Reinforcing preparer competency and modernizing IRS systems are essential steps toward maintaining confidence in the tax system.”In addition to preparer standards, the Taxpayer Assistance and Service Act advances IRS modernization efforts, including expanded digital processing of paper-filed returns and correspondence, enhanced online account functionality and improved service transparency measures.The legislation also includes provisions aimed at improving notice clarity and strengthening the role of the National Taxpayer Advocate in identifying systemic issues within tax administration.NATP has long advocated for policies that elevate professional standards within the tax preparation community and improve IRS service infrastructure to reduce delays, increase transparency and enhance taxpayer protections.NATP will continue to monitor the bill’s progress and engage with lawmakers to advance measures that support qualified tax professionals and protect the taxpayers they serve.To further discuss the letter or NATP's stance on preparer regulation, please contact Nancy Kasten or Samantha Strong.About NATPThe National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP) is the nation’s leading organization supporting tax professionals through education, advocacy, and resources. NATP ensures tax preparers have the knowledge and tools to serve taxpayers with accuracy, integrity and professionalism. NATP is headquartered in Appleton, WI. To learn more, visit www.natptax.com Looking for a tax expert?Tom O'Saben, EA, is the director of tax content at the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP). O'Saben is available for phone or video interviews to discuss federal tax topics including tax law change and its implications, taxpayer issues, tax preparer regulation and more. To schedule an interview, contact nkasten@natptax.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.