Veteran Franchise Operations Leader Launches Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning in Henderson With Family

Rick and Robin Collinwood Bring Fast-Drying Carpet Cleaning and Franchise Expertise to Henderson and Boulder City

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning , one of the nation’s leading eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchises, just announced the launch of Oxi Fresh of Henderson, Nevada.Owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Rick and Robin Collinwood, the new franchise brings modern, low-moisture carpet cleaning solutions to homes and businesses across the Henderson and Boulder City communities.For the Collinwoods, this launch represents more than a new carpet cleaning franchise —it marks a transition from decades in corporate leadership to local business ownership rooted in service, people, and community impact.“We were getting tired of the corporate grind and wanted to do something that could truly help others through jobs and quality services,” said Rick Collinwood. “At the end of the day, we wanted a business that aligned with our values and allowed us to make a difference locally.”A PROVEN OPERATIONS LEADER ENTERS LOCAL BUSINESS OWNERSHIPBefore launching Oxi Fresh of Henderson, Rick Collinwood built a distinguished career spanning well over two decades in franchise and multi-site operations leadership, including senior roles with Pizza Hut, Amazon, and Krispy Krunchy Chicken.Throughout his career, Collinwood oversaw thousands of franchise locations, led national turnarounds, launched new stores at scale, and helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue through operational discipline and people-focused leadership.“For over 20 years, I supported franchisees and saw firsthand what helps them succeed and what causes them to fail,” Collinwood said. “The most successful franchisees consistently build strong people cultures that recognize achievement and reward performance. Once you take care of your people and your customers, your sales and profits will follow.”That experience now informs how Rick and Robin plan to build their Henderson-area business.WHY OXI FRESH STOOD OUTThe Collinwoods evaluated multiple franchise opportunities before choosing Oxi Fresh, conducting months of research and speaking directly with existing franchise owners.“We went through a discovery process with many other brands, and Oxi Fresh stood out because of its low cost of entry, strong franchisee support, and excellent product,” Collinwood explained. “The franchisees we talked to were extremely positive about the business, and we wanted something trade-based, somewhat recession-resistant, and less vulnerable to AI disruption.”Their decision was also influenced by the opportunity to build the business together as a family. Collinwood added, “It was also important that this was something my wife and I could do together.”A MODERN, ECO-FRIENDLY CLEANING OPTION FOR HENDERSON AND BOULDER CITYOxi Fresh is known nationwide for its low-moisture carpet cleaning system that delivers fast-drying results while using significantly less water than traditional steam cleaning methods. The process is safe for families, pets, and the environment.Oxi Fresh of Henderson will initially operate as a family team with one vehicle, with plans to expand quickly. The Collinwoods’ territory includes Henderson and Boulder City, serving a population of approximately 120,000 residents.In addition to residential carpet cleaning, the business plans to pursue commercial accounts and expand service offerings over time.A FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITY BUILT ON SYSTEMS, SUPPORT, AND PURPOSEThe Collinwoods’ approach to ownership is both strategic and values-driven. In the short term, they aim to grow to multiple vehicles and several employees. Long term, they envision owning three territories, operating six to eight vehicles, and using the business as a platform to provide jobs and stability for others.“There’s always some nervous excitement when you leave a steady paycheck to do something you’ve never done before,” Collinwood said. “But through lots of conversations with others and lots of prayer, we truly feel like God has led us to this place of business ownership.”Community involvement is central to that vision, including service through their local church. Rick and Robin actively serve in their church’s children’s ministry and believe trust and service are foundational to operating a home-services business.“We want to build a business our community can trust,” Collinwood said. “Especially since people will be granting us permission to enter their homes.”LEADERSHIP PERSPECTIVE“Oxi Fresh attracts entrepreneurs who want to build scalable businesses without losing sight of people and purpose,” said Jonathan Barnett, Founder and CEO of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. “Rick and Robin bring an extraordinary depth of franchise and operations experience, paired with a genuine commitment to service and community. We’re thrilled to have them on board.”Oxi Fresh continues to expand nationwide, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build service-based businesses backed by proven systems, training, and ongoing franchisee support.ABOUT OXI FRESH CARPET CLEANINGFounded in 2006, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is one of the leading carpet cleaning franchises in the United States, known for its environmentally friendly cleaning solutions, fast-drying service, and commitment to customer satisfaction. With nearly 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada, Oxi Fresh helps homeowners and businesses enjoy cleaner spaces while providing franchising opportunities to hundreds of small business owners throughout North America.

