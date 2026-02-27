Save the Date: 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit and Every Teacher a Leader Conference Combine for an “ElevatED” Experience

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to be partnering with Educate Maine and the Teach Maine Center this summer to bring together two impactful statewide events into one powerful “ElevatED” professional learning experience!

The 2026 Maine DOE Annual Summit and the second annual Every Teacher a Leader Conference will be held consecutively at Thomas College in Waterville, allowing for three days of collaboration, inspiration, and high-quality professional learning for Maine’s education workforce.

Event Dates and Location

Maine DOE Annual Summit: July 29, 2026

Every Teacher a Leader Conference: July 30-31, 2026

Thomas College, Waterville, ME (180 West River Road, Waterville, ME 04901)

Day 1, the Maine DOE Annual Summit, is tailored to meet the needs of Maine’s education workforce, including school staff, educators, school safety professionals, and building and instructional leaders, offering opportunities to connect, exchange ideas, and access the tools, resources, and professional learning needed for the upcoming school year. Days 2 and 3, the Every Teacher a Leader Conference, feature teacher-led sessions, spotlighting outstanding educators from across Maine, designed specifically for classroom teachers.

We look forward to welcoming educators, school leaders, and partners from across the state for this exciting collaboration. Registration opens in April; stay tuned for more details!