Steve Gruber Launches ‘Forgotten America,’ Spotlighting Builders, Leaders, and Headline-Makers Shaping the Nation

First Episodes Feature Kyle Rittenhouse and Rev. Jordan Wells

Forgotten America is about slowing down the conversation and talking to the people actually building the future — whether they’re controversial, unconventional, or simply overlooked.” — Steve Gruber

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Gruber , nationally syndicated host of The Steve Gruber Show on Real America's Voice, has launched a new long-form podcast titled Forgotten America , a platform dedicated to spotlighting the builders, leaders, and headline-makers shaping America’s future.Co-hosted by veteran journalists Steve and Ivey Gruber, Forgotten America delivers direct, unfiltered conversations on culture, business, leadership, and the economic realities driving the country forward. The show is designed for listeners who think long-term, act deliberately, and care about where the nation is headed next.“Too many important voices are ignored because they don’t fit the daily news cycle,” said Gruber. “Forgotten America is about slowing down the conversation and talking to the people actually building the future — whether they’re controversial, unconventional, or simply overlooked.”The podcast has already released two episodes.The first features Kyle Rittenhouse in a wide-ranging discussion examining media narratives, public scrutiny, and the long-term consequences of becoming a national headline. The second episode features Rev. Jordan Wells, exploring faith, cultural leadership, and the role of conviction in a rapidly shifting social climate.Unlike rapid-fire cable interviews, Forgotten America offers extended, in-depth conversations that go beyond soundbites. Each episode focuses on context, motivation, and the broader cultural and economic forces shaping the American landscape.The show targets entrepreneurs, civic leaders, professionals, and engaged citizens who are less interested in outrage cycles and more interested in structural change, business growth, and long-term cultural influence.New episodes of Forgotten America will be released online on YouTube and Rumble.For more information, media inquiries, or interview requests with Steve Gruber, please contact:

