AccuSights to Join Industry Leaders at the 2026 Defense Technology & Aerospace Procurement Conference

2026 Defense Technology & Aerospace Procurement Conference AccuSight's CMMC Compliance Platform

AccuSights to connect with the Defense Industrial Base on Simplifying CMMC compliance at the 2026 Defense Technology & Aerospace Procurement Conference

“Defense innovation is accelerating, but without cyber readiness it carries risk. We simplify CMMC for contractors and MSPs, turning complex requirements into clear, actionable steps.” — Kashmala Khalid, Managing Partner at AccuSights

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As defense innovation accelerates across air, space, cyber, and AI domains, one equation continues to define success for contractors: capability + compliance = contract eligibility. AccuSights is proud to announce its participation in the 2026 Defense Technology & Aerospace Procurement Conference, hosted by the American Defense Alliance, where it will engage with industry leaders on strengthening cybersecurity and simplifying CMMC readiness for the Defense Industrial Base.Held in Austin, Texas, the conference brings together military leadership, prime contractors, technology innovators, and small-to-mid-size defense businesses to explore procurement priorities across AI, quantum technologies, cybersecurity qualification, next-generation aircraft, unmanned systems, and critical infrastructure protection.With keynote participation from senior officials such as Scott A. Kiser, Director of the Office of Small Business Programs at the Department of the Air Force, the event underscores the growing importance of cybersecurity compliance in federal contracting.Solving the CMMC Equation for Defense ContractorsAs the Department of Defense continues rolling out updated Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements, contractors and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable security controls, audit readiness, and ongoing compliance.AccuSights will showcase how its AI-driven cybersecurity and compliance platform helps defense contractors:-Prepare for CMMC assessments with structured gap analysis-Automate evidence collection and documentation-Map security controls across NIST-based standards-Maintain continuous monitoring aligned with DoD expectations-Reduce compliance workload while strengthening cyber postureRather than treating CMMC as a one-time certification exercise, AccuSights focuses on building sustainable, audit-ready environments that support long-term contract eligibility and operational resilience.Why and How This Event Matters to the Defense CommunityThe Defense Technology & Aerospace Procurement Conference plays a critical role in connecting industry capability with government need. It provides direct insight into acquisition priorities across Army, Air Force, and Space Force commands, while clarifying evolving federal contracting pathways, from GWACs and OTAs to SBIR programs and Mentor-Protégé initiatives.Key areas of discussion at the 2026 conference include:-Integration of commercial space assets and technologies-Space Force support functions across operational domains-Increased launch activity is driving spaceport infrastructure-Air dominance and next-generation aircraft systems-Unmanned platforms and collaborative combat aircraft prototypes-Golden Dome initiatives and space-based missile tracking programs-Expansion of AI across defense sectors-Race to exploit quantum technologies-Critical defense infrastructure cyber protection-Cybersecurity & CMMC updates-New Department of Defense acquisition guidelines-Accessing federal contracting vehicles (GWACs, SBIRs, OTAs)-Teaming and subcontracting with prime defense contractorsWith cybersecurity qualification and CMMC updates featured prominently, the event underscores how cyber readiness is now foundational to defense procurement eligibility.AccuSights-Supporting the Defense Industrial BaseWith federal acquisition pathways such as GWACs, OTAs, SBIRs, and Mentor-Protégé programs creating new opportunities for innovative small and mid-size businesses, cybersecurity readiness is no longer optional; it is foundational.AccuSights aims to support:-Emerging defense technology companies navigating procurement-Prime contractors seeking compliant subcontractors-MSPs serving defense clients who require structured CMMC alignment-Organizations are modernizing infrastructure while meeting strict cyber qualification standardsBy integrating AI-driven risk visibility with compliance automation, AccuSights helps contractors focus on innovation while ensuring regulatory expectations are met with clarity and confidence.Leadership PerspectiveKashmala Khalid, Managing Partner at AccuSights, shared:“Defense innovation is moving at an extraordinary pace, from AI integration to next-generation aerospace systems. But innovation without cybersecurity readiness creates risk. Our mission is to simplify the CMMC equation for contractors and MSPs by transforming complex compliance requirements into clear, actionable steps. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders in Austin and supporting the Defense Industrial Base with practical, scalable cybersecurity solutions .”AccuSights looks forward to connecting with defense contractors, technology providers, and acquisition leaders at the 2026 Defense Technology & Aerospace Procurement Conference and contributing to the ongoing advancement of secure, compliant defense innovation.If you want to learn how AccuSights can make a huge difference in your Compliance journey, Contact Us . We can help you find the most result-driven cybersecurity solutions right away.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.