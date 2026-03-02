Boulder Crest, Haas Factory Team, and Sheldon Creed Bring ‘Struggle Well’ message to NASCAR Fans Nationwide

Boulder Crest Foundation, the home of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG), announced a new partnership with Haas Factory Team and NASCAR driver Sheldon Creed to amplify a message that resonates deeply with veterans, first responders, and communities shaped by service Boulder Crest Foundation — with campuses in Virginia, Arizona, Texas, and Wyoming (opening soon) — trains veterans and first responders to transform struggle into strength by learning to “struggle well” through the science of Posttraumatic Growth Boulder Crest’s program Warrior PATHH (Progressive and Alternative Training for Helping Heroes), is a peer-delivered, non-pharmacological, training program that begins with a 5-day in-person initiation, followed by 3 months of dedicated support. Boulder Crest’s Struggle Well program trains first responders and service members to metabolize the stress faced in the day-to-day line of duty using the science of Posttraumatic Growth.

BLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boulder Crest Foundation , the home of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG), announced a new partnership with Haas Factory Team and NASCAR driver Sheldon Creed to amplify a message that resonates deeply with veterans, first responders, and communities shaped by service: Struggle Well The partnership will be featured at key races throughout the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, including Phoenix Raceway on March 7, Dover Motor Speedway on May 16, and a special race held on Naval Base Coronado in San Diego on June 20th. Displayed on Creed’s car, the phrase Struggle Well serves as a reminder that struggle is inevitable — it’s how we engage it that matters.At Boulder Crest, Struggle Well is both a philosophy and a training. It reflects the belief that struggle is not something to avoid, but something that, when engaged with intention, reflection, and connection, can become a catalyst for Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) — meaningful, positive change that occurs because of adversity.“For veterans and first responders, stress and hardship are part of the job,” said Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest Foundation. “The message of Struggle Well is about learning how to meet those realities in a way that leads to strength, purpose, and growth. This partnership allows us to bring that message to a community that understands sacrifice, discipline, and perseverance at a very real level.”Boulder Crest Foundation helps people facing PTSD, anxiety, and stress grow in the aftermath of trauma. Serving veterans, active-duty service members, first responders, and their families, Boulder Crest delivers peer-led training programs including Warrior PATHH (for combat veterans and service members) and Struggle Well (for first responders). Grounded in decades of research and developed with the co-founder of the science of PTG, these programs help participants turn struggle into strength.The pioneering non-profit foundation operates four retreat campuses — in Virginia, Arizona, Texas, and Wyoming — offering immersive environments that foster connection, community, and growth after adversity. Since its founding in 2014, Boulder Crest has trained more than 180,000 people.The NASCAR community has long shared strong ties with the military and first responder communities, making this partnership a natural alignment of values. Through race-day visibility and storytelling, Boulder Crest hopes to normalize conversations about struggle and point people toward the possibility of growth.“Racing teaches you a lot about pressure, perseverance, and what it takes to keep going when things get hard,” said Sheldon Creed. “The message of Struggle Well resonates because it’s real. It’s about showing up, staying connected, and growing through challenges — not pretending they don’t exist. I’m proud to partner with Boulder Crest to help carry that message to veterans, first responders, and anyone who understands what it means to carry weight.”“Our goal is simple,” Goldberg added. “To ensure that those who carry the weight of service know they are not alone — and that a great life after trauma is possible.”About Boulder Crest FoundationBoulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit organization focused on the development of Posttraumatic Growth-based training solutions to times of struggle, including PTSD, anxiety, depression, and suicidality. Their non-pharmacological, peer-delivered, PTG-based programs — Warrior PATHH & Struggle Well — help service members, veterans, and the first responder community to transform their struggle into strength, and live great lives in the aftermath of trauma. Since its founding, Boulder Crest has served more than 180,000 individuals nationwide. To learn more or support , go to BoulderCrest.org.

